Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas Will Make Alaska Debut

The breathtaking landscapes of Alaska will “sea” a new arrival in 2026 as Royal Caribbean introduces Voyager of the Seas to the region for the first time since the Voyager-class ship joined the fleet in 1999.

This new addition to the cruise line’s lineup will feature the 137,276-gross-ton, 3,602-passenger vessel exploring the waterways of Alaska on 7-night cruises from Seattle, Washington.

“The sights, sounds, and flavors of the Last Frontier, from majestic glaciers and fjords to charming towns and breathtaking wildlife like grizzly bears, humpback whales, and bald eagles, headline the journey to picturesque destinations and views,” said Royal Caribbean.

The ship’s Alaska cruises, first setting sail on May 8, 2026, will include stops at scenic locations such as Dawes Glacier, Endicott Arm fjord, and Icy Strait Point, as well as the towns of Juneau, Sitka, and Skagway.

Voyager of the Seas will enjoy eight “Alaska Experience” cruises during its inaugural season in the US’s northernmost state, with its last summer itinerary sailing on September 25, 2026.

Onboard, passengers will enjoy activities ranging from racing down the Perfect Storm watersides to ice skating at Studio B’s dedicated rink, as well as relaxing in the adults-only Solarium.

Additional Ships Return for 2026 Season

In addition to Voyager of the Seas, Royal Caribbean also announced the return of Anthem of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, and Serenade of the Seas in 2026.

The 4,905-passenger Anthem of the Seas, a Quantum-class vessel, will also offer 7-night cruises from Seattle. These sailings will feature similar calls as Voyager of the Seas, visiting Skagway, Juneau, and Dawes Glacier.

Its sailings begin May 11, 2026, with its last cruise of the 2026 season departing on September 21, 2026.

Ovation of the Seas, also a Quantum-class vessel that can accommodate up to 4,180 passengers at double capacity, will offer longer sailings from Seward, Alaska, and Vancouver, British Colombia, with 7- to 13-night itineraries.

These cruises on the 168,666-gross-ton ship, which launch on May 15, 2026, and run through September 9, 2026, will visit destinations like Hubbard Glacier, Sitka, and Skagway.

The cruise ship will also offer special Cruisetour packages for extended land-based experiences. These include guided dog sledding treks and glass-domed rail car rides through Alaska’s wilderness.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Docked in Alaska (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

The smaller 90,090-gross-ton Serenade of the Seas will also depart from Vancouver. These 7-night voyages will bring guests closer to nature with scenic views of the Inside Passage and stops at towns like Ketchikan, Alaska, and Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

The Radiance-class ship’s itineraries begin May 10, 2024, with the last 2026 voyage in the region departing on September 20, 2024.

Members of Royal Caribbean’s loyalty program, Crown & Anchor Society, have first dibs on bookings, which opened to them on October 23, 2024. General bookings begin on October 24, 2024.

Anthem of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, and Serenade of the Seas will also spend the summer of 2025 in Alaska, along with the Royal Caribbean’s original Radiance- and Quantum-class vessels Radiance of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas.