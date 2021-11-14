Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas is Officially Named

The newest cruise ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet, Odyssey of the Seas, is christened during a naming ceremony onboard the new ship in Fort Lauderdale before commencing a two-night cruise.

Odyssey of the Seas Naming Ceremony

In what is one of the most inspiring naming ceremonies in recent times, Odyssey of the Seas was finally christened during an event on the ship.

Erin Brown became the first Bahamian godmother to a Royal Caribbean ship, and she blessed the vessel. Brown is the first Bahamian paratriathlete to compete in the Paralympic Games qualifiers, a mother of two and a cancer survivor, an inspiration to all.

You can watch some highlights of the Odyssey of the Seas naming ceremony in the video below:

“I am immensely grateful to have been selected as Godmother to Odyssey of the Seas,” said Brown. “As a proud Bahamian, it is an honor to also represent The Bahamas and share my story with so many others. My experiences have empowered me to reinvent myself and transform my life, and I’m committed to helping ensure others can do the same.”

Also attending the ceremony was Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain, who will step down in early 2022 after 33 years in the position. Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley was also in attendance.

“Today, we get to show the world what imagination and determination look like when they come together,” said Fain. “All of what our teams have done over the past 20 months has led us to this moment when we can finally show the innovation and beauty of Odyssey of the Seas.”

Photo Courtesy: Port Everglades

“It’s our honor to welcome Erin as our first Bahamian Godmother,” said Bayley. “She is an incredible individual who pushes to change the status quo, making her the perfect choice for a ship as innovative as Odyssey of the Seas. It’s also fitting because The Bahamas has been our great partner and neighbor since Royal Caribbean first set sail to the islands more than 50 years ago.”

What’s next for Odyssey of the Seas?

The Quantum-Ultra class cruise ship has waited long enough to finally benamed after several delays, including the cancellation of its season from Isreal earlier in 2021. Even though the vessel already started sailing from Fort Lauderdale with guests on July 31, 2021, the ship official commences her inaugural season after being named.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Through the remainder of 2021 and early 2022, the new Royal Caribbean cruise ship is sailing six-night and eright-night voyages to the eastern, western and southern Caribbean. The ship will also be calling at the cruise line’s private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.

In April 2022, Odyssey of the Seas will spend the 2022 summer season sailing from Rome on Mediterranean itineraries.

The new ship is 167,704 gross tons with a guest capacity of 4,198 at double occupancy and 1,663 international crew members. There’s a total of 15 passenger decks and 2,105 staterooms.