Royal Caribbean’s New Shore Excursions Have Skip-the-Line Privileges

Who likes waiting in lines — especially on cruises? No one? Yeah, me neither.

Well, here is some good news — cruisers, your dream of skipping those long lines will be made a reality through Royal Caribbean’s new Royal Signature Excursions.

These exclusive excursions offer multiple extra perks — including elevated end-to-end amenities such as local guides, small group sizes, premium transportation, and, of course, the coveted skip-the-line privileges among other benefits.

This collection of exciting shore experiences will be available on cruises in Europe, the Caribbean, and Alaska — promising to create once-in-a-lifetime memories.

Royal Caribbean described their new excursions, stating, “Expert local guides and renowned service are standard on every Royal Signature Excursion, complemented with elevated benefits and amenities that range from small group sizes to premium transportation to foodie-favorite flavors.”

While the cruise line has yet to specify the exact size of each tour, they will vary — and all small group experiences will be marked accordingly if you are seeking a more intimate excursion experience.

In the Caribbean, these excursions can be booked in St. Kitts, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten — where you can go on catamaran rides and experience exclusive food tastings.

Additionally, in Alaska, they will be offered in Sitka, Juneau, and Icy Strait Point, which feature helicopter rides with unforgettable views.

Lastly, in Europe, Royal Signature Excursions will be available in Mykonos, Rome, Naples, Florence/Pisa, and Santorini — which will visit historical landmarks and host catamaran tours along the Mediterranean.

The ultimate goal of these excursions is to truly showcase the beauty and distinctive offerings of each location through hand-selected tours.

By partnering with trusted third-party operators, Royal Caribbean wants to ensure the experiences are both high-quality and expertly handled.

In doing so, the cruise line has focused on improving the parts of excursions guests care about the most — including local guides, trying food, diverse itineraries, and easy transportation.

These tours can be booked through Royal Caribbean’s website — and will also be available on the ships at the Shore Excursions Deck but will be subject to availability.

Currently, these excursions will only be offered in English, and the majority of them will include either a snack or a meal.

Bookings for these excursions is on a first-come first-served basis and there will be no waiting list, so if you are planning to book one, it is best to do it sooner rather than later.

Epic Royal Caribbean Excursion Offerings

The all-new Royal Signature Excursions offer a wide variety of different experiences at the same cruise destination.

If you are looking to do something more tropical, Royal Signature Excursions will be available at Caribbean ports in St. Kitts, St. Maarten, and St. Thomas.

There are nine different excursions to choose from in St. Maarten, five of which will be small groups. These experiences include things such as plane spotting, food tours, island exploration, and even an option that features a gourmet lunch.

Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas (Photo Credit: Jeff Whyte)

There are three options in St. Kitts, such as the power catamaran tour where you can snorkel and have unlimited drinks. St. Thomas has five fun offerings primarily centered around snorkeling and kayaking.

As for the Alaska locations, Juneau has seven excursions — where passengers can go dog sledding, take a seaplane to see glaciers, and even go whale watching on a private yacht.

Icy Strait Point and Sitka both offer two wildlife-focused experiences — also with whale watching opportunities, as well as otter spotting.

Then in Europe, there are experiences in Italy such as truffle hunting in Florence, pasta making in Naples, and a small group sightseeing tour in Rome.

Additionally, in Greece, you can take a mosaic making class in Mykonos or enjoy Red Beach and the local hot springs in Santorini.