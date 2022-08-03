Royal Caribbean’s New Galveston Cruise Terminal is Nearing Completion

Royal Caribbean shared the progress today that the company is making on its new $126 million cruise terminal in Galveston, Texas. The building is due to be finished in November 2022 and is nearing the final stages of construction.

The terminal building will be home to the Oasis-class Allure of the Seas, significantly increasing the capacity from Galveston for Royal Caribbean International. It will be one of the most technologically advanced cruise terminals in the United States.

Royal Caribbean’s Galveston Terminal Nears Completion

Royal Caribbean shared some images today showing the company’s progress on its new cruise terminal in Galveston, Texas. The state-of-the-art facility already shows Royal Caribbean’s signature anchor logo on the roof and is about 75% complete.

Contractors completed installing active power and air conditioning, with final outfitting including the interior designs, furnishings, and IT systems.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The opening of the 161,300-square-foot building in November 2022 will mark the first time Galveston welcomes the world’s largest cruise ships, the cruise line’s signature Oasis Class, beginning with Allure of the Seas.

The project is a partnership between Royal Caribbean International, Ceres Terminal Holdings, LLC, and the Galveston Wharves. Construction of the 68-foot tall building front started in the summer of 2021, when contractors broke ground, marking the start of construction. Since then, the terminal’s structure has risen and will be completed in the fall of this year.

Wow! The Royal Caribbean Cruise terminal is really taking shape at Pier 10! Grand opening in November. Get ready to cruise Allure of the Seas. 🥳💃🕶️🚢⚓️ pic.twitter.com/fuZX5yqDww — Galveston Wharves @portofgalveston (@PortofGalveston) August 1, 2022

With a total cost of 126 million dollars, the cruise terminal will be one of the most technologically advanced buildings for embarking and disembarking cruise ship passengers in the United States. Mobile check-in and facial recognition will enhance boarding and disembarking at the terminal.

Situated at Pier 10 in Galveston Port, the building will be used exclusively for Royal Caribbean cruise ships sailing from the port or visiting Galveston.

Allure, Adventure & Radiance of the Seas From Galveston

Once completed, the new terminal building will be able to handle the mass of people that come to Galveston to sail onboard the Oasis-class Allure of the Seas. Starting November 13, the 5,484 passengers and 225,282 gross tons cruise ship will be sailing on a series of seven-night western Caribbean cruises.

Rendering Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

From Galveston, guests can sail to ports such as Isla Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya, Mexico; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Allure of the Seas will not be the only Royal Caribbean International cruise ship to call Galveston home. She will be joined by Adventure of the Seas from the end of November 2022.

Adventure of the Seas will also be sailing to the Western Caribean, operating four and five-night cruises to Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Radiance of the Seas is the third Royal Caribbean cruise ship that will operate from Galveston, sailing on nine and ten-night voyages to the Western Caribbean starting in January 2023. Port calls include visits to Progreso, Mexico; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Rendering Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The new Royal Caribbean 161,300-square-foot cruise terminal will significantly boost Galveston’s cruise-related income. It has already created 400 construction jobs and will employ 400 people with permanent positions once it opens this fall.

Read Also: Galveston Cruise Port – Essential Guide for Your Cruise

The terminal will generate 1.4 billion dollars in local business services and 5.6 million dollars in state and local tax income.