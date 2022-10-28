Royal Caribbean’s New Cruise Terminal to Feature Local Art Sculpture

Opening this November, Royal Caribbean Group’s new state-of-the-art cruise terminal in Galveston, Texas, will be designed with art by local artists, featuring a larger-than-life sculpture.

Royal Caribbean’s $125 million, zero-energy terminal will have a Galveston Beach Trio sculpture, designed by Texas-based Brad Oldham Sculpture.

Port of Galveston’s Royal Caribbean Terminal Art

Royal Caribbean’s new cruise terminal in Texas will feature exciting new art, a larger-than-life Galveston Beach Trio sculpture, designed by Texas-based Brad Oldham Sculpture.

Forged in stainless steel and lost-wax bronze, the sculpture in Galveston, Texas will depict a musical trio inspired by the rich musical heritage of the historic port city.

As the cruise line’s new zero-energy terminal facility opens this November, Royal Caribbean will make a tribute to its local community with the unveiling of its new art, celebrating its local art and culture.

Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin, of Brad Oldham Sculpture

The Vice president of Destination Development for Royal Caribbean Group, Joshua Carroll stated, “Our passion lies in sharing the world’s incredible destinations with our guests, allowing them to experience cultures from around the world, including the places where their travels begin.”

“Showcasing the history and culture of Galveston was our top priority in establishing this art installation in our new terminal, and we’re thrilled to partner with Brad Oldham Sculpture to bring this vision to life,” Carroll added.

The Royal Caribbean Group team called upon Houston-based Piper Faust Public Art to create a slate of Texas artists to be considered for this artistic opportunity, selecting a one-of-a-kind trio design by the husband-and-wife team of Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin, Brad Oldham Sculpture.

Located out of Dallas, Texas, Brad Oldham Sculpture creates site-specific sculptures for communities, companies, and collectors, specializing in narrative-based sculptures and installations.

Rendering Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Artist Brad Oldham said, “When we started working on the design concepts for a placemaking sculpture at Royal Caribbean’s new cruise terminal in Galveston, we first talked about our favorite family vacations.”

“Some of our best memories are from family vacations. We are honored to create a permanent installation that cultivates the vacation vibe with an approachable music theme, using native animals to make up the band. It is exciting to think that the Galveston Beach Trio may make it into family vacation pictures to capture the special time together,” Oldham continued.

Royal Caribbean’s New Texas Terminal

Brad Oldham Sculpture’s artistic work will be available to the public as the new $125 million terminal opens on November 9, 2022, additionally marking the arrival of 225,282 gross ton Allure of the Seas that will sail seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries.

For the cruise line’s 2022-23 winter season, Allure of the Seas will homeport in Galveston, with its first voyage departing on November 27, 2022, and the final departing on April 23, 2023.

Opening next month, the 161,334-square-foot Galveston cruise Terminal will significantly expand Royal Caribbean’s presence in the area, increasing its ability to welcome up to 630,000 guests annually.

This presence will mark the first time that Texas will be home to the line’s Oasis Class ships, hosting some of the largest cruise ships around the globe.

In the development and operations of this terminal, Royal Caribbean Group’s latest initiative of Blue Green Promise has been kept in mind, protecting the oceans it sails and empowering ocean communities.

In a partnership between Royal Caribbean International, Ceres Terminal Holdings, LLC, and Galveston Wharves, the construction of the 68-foot tall terminal front began just last summer, in 2021.

As the terminal nears completion, it will become one of the most technologically advanced buildings for embarking and disembarking cruise ship passengers in the United States, using mobile check-in and facial recognition to enhance boarding and disembarkation.

In support of Royal Caribbean’s goals to be fully carbon neutral by 2050, this cruise terminal will be the world’s first zero-energy terminal, using only solar power energy with 30,000 feet of solar panels.