Royal Caribbean’s Luxury Brand Reveals Venues Aboard New Ship

Silversea Cruises has announced full details on the public venues aboard its newest ship, Silver Nova. Set to launch in August 2023, the 728-guest ship will boast the most extensive array of bars, lounges, and restaurants of any ultra-luxury cruise ship, as well as being one of the most environmentally conscious ships ever built.

Silver Nova is a revolutionary cruise ship that features a cutting-edge hybrid power system. This system combines the use of fuel cells, batteries, and dual-fuel engines that are capable of running on liquefied natural gas (LNG), making it the first of its kind in the cruise industry.

Wide Variety of Venues

The Silver Nova will host 10 bars and lounges, eight different restaurants, and an extensive collection of additional public venues when she launches in August 2023.

Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises: “Silver Nova will unlock a new luxury experience for our guests, offering an industry-leading variety of bars, lounges, and restaurants with an entirely new design approach for Silversea,”

“Silver Nova represents a milestone in our strategy to build the perfect ship for every itinerary, with her array of venues enhancing the guest experience to a new level. Pushing boundaries in ultra-luxury travel, she will enrich the social aspect of cruising to unprecedented levels.”

The Dolce Vita Lounge is Silversea’s signature pre-and post-dinner drinks venue on the Silver Nova. Located on deck five with a capacity for 120 guests, the lounge offers an elegant setting throughout the day and transforms into a sophisticated piano bar at night.

The Venetian Lounge on decks four and five has a capacity for 370 guests. It is the home of Silver Nova‘s enrichment and entertainment offerings, featuring live performances, film screenings, and events.

The Shelter is a new evening-only bar for Silversea, offering pre-dinner aperitifs and post-dinner cocktails in a chic setting. The Connoisseur’s Corner offers premium cigars and liquors, while the Observation Lounge and Panorama Lounge provide panoramic ocean views and overviews of the destinations Silver Nova sails to.

Silver Nova offers guests a diverse dining experience with eight signature restaurants. Guests can enjoy spacious, open-seated venues or intimate dining options on decks three, four, and five, and various al fresco dining options on Deck 10. The S.A.L.T. Lab is an enhanced test kitchen for exploring regional ingredients and cuisine under the guidance of local experts.

For those who enjoy a more casual setting, the Arts Café can accommodate up to 70 guests. In addition to the dining options, the Silver Nova also features a three-storied atrium, casino, two-storied boutique, and a Pool Bar and Dusk Bar on deck 10 for guests to enjoy. Cruises onboard Silver Nova opened for sale in December 2021.

Slight Delay for Silver Nova

The 54,700 gross tons Silver Nova and her sister ship Silver Ray will be among the most environmentally conscious ships ever built when they join the Silversea fleet in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Silver Nova Cruise Ship

Silver Nova‘s inaugural sailing has been slightly delayed. Initially set for a 10-day maiden voyage from Southampton to Lisbon on July 15, 2023, the ship will now embark on a 7-night roundtrip sailing from Venice, Italy, departing on August 14, 2023, and visiting ports of call in Slovenia, Croatia, and Montenegro.

Silver Nova is the cruise industry’s first ship to be equipped with a large-scale hybrid power source, using a combination of fuel cells, batteries, and dual-fuel engines that use liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This hybrid solution will allow the ship to be free of emissions while in port. She is projected to achieve an Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) rating of approximately 30-35% better than applicable International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements.

The Nova class is a testament to Royal Caribbean Group and Silversea Cruises’ commitment to meeting its carbon-neutral goals by 2050.