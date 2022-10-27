Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas Breaks All Booking Records

When bookings opened for Royal Caribbean International’s awe-inspiring new ship, Icon of the Seas, the cruise line saw unprecedented response that broke every single-day booking record the line has seen in its 53-year history.

Booking Records Set for Icon of the Seas

Icon of the Seas is set to break records as the world’s largest cruise ship and featuring amazing, innovative, one-of-a-kind features never before seen at sea.

Add one more record to the ship’s history before it even sets sail – phenomenal response and interest has led to the biggest ever single day booking record in Royal Caribbean International’s history.

Public bookings opened on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, just five days after new details of the ship were revealed, including many of its unparalleled features.

The cruise line’s loyal passengers – members of the Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program – actually had the opportunity to book the day before, on Monday, October 24.

It is Tuesday’s bookings that have surpassed the cruise line’s records, however, and is sure to be the first of many records the new Icon-class vessel will break.

“The enthusiasm and excitement for Icon are undeniable in more ways than one,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

“The incredible response we have received from our loyal guests, vacationers new to cruising, crew members and travel partners continues to come in, and this is just the beginning. We can’t wait to share more of what Icon has in store in the coming months.”

Types of Bookings

Royal Caribbean International has not revealed all the details of Icon of the Seas‘ booking record, but it may be more than just sheer volume of reservations made.

Types of cabins sold, the speed at which reservations filled up, the revenue projected from the bookings, and other details can all contribute to “booking records.”

It should also be noted that this does not mean individual cruises are already sold out, though the cruise line’s website does show very little availability remaining for the new ship’s maiden voyage in January 2024, with both interior cabins and suites showing “sold out” on the booking engine.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

That maiden voyage is a 7-night Eastern Caribbean roundtrip sailing from Miami, visiting St. Kitts, St. Thomas, and the cruise line’s private destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

After that first cruise, the ship will offer alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings, with the western cruises visiting Honduras, CocoCay, and two ports in Mexico.

It is possible that some reservations that have been made will be canceled in the 15 months before the ship debuts, as eager travelers change their plans. More likely, however, is the prospect that the ship will continue to generate spectacular interest and bookings will continue to surge.

More Records Broken

Icon of the Seas is slated to break even more records with plenty of firsts onboard, bringing never-before-seen features to oceangoing vacations.

One of the most spectacular records the ship will break is having the largest waterpark at sea, with 6 individual waterslides, several of which will also set records. The Frightening Bolt slide, for example, will be 46 feet tall and the tallest drop slide at sea.

The Royal Bay pool is another waterpark feature, and at 40,000 gallons, will be the largest pool on any cruise ship in the world.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The Swim & Tonic swim-up bar will also be the largest of its kind at sea, serving up chilled drinks for the ultimate beachside vibe.

The not-to-be-missed AquaDome, poised over the ship’s bow, is the largest of its kind and encloses the brand-iconic Aquatheater to showcase amazing dive spectaculars.

Of course, the ship’s size is also record-breaking, measuring an expected 1,185 feet (365 meters) long and with a gross tonnage estimate of 250,800 – both of which surpass the current largest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas.

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for more details on all this record-breaking ship will offer as more details are revealed in the months to come.