Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas Begins Cruises From Spain

The world’s second-largest cruise ship has restarted operations for the first time since the cruise industry shutdown began in March 2020. Harmony of the Seas began Western Mediterranean cruises over the weekend, becoming the third in the fleet to begin sailings in Europe.

The Second Largest Cruise Ship Is Back!

The Oasis-class ship

The Oasis-class ship departed Barcelona on Sunday on her seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise. The voyage includes calls in Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Marseille, France; Florence, Italy; Civitavecchia, Italy; and Naples, Italy.

Ben Bouldin, vice president for EMEA, Royal Caribbean International, commented, “We are delighted to welcome back another ship to our European lineup this summer with the return of the award-winning Harmony of the Seas. Harmony is an incredibly popular ship and one of the most revolutionary in our fleet, so families are in for a summer of adventure.”

Harmony of the Seas will continue to sail from Spain through the coming months, and Civitavecchia in Italy will also be an embarkation port for guests. The 226,963 gross ton vessel follows sister ship Symphony of the Seas, which resumed sailings from Miami in Florida just the day before on August 14.

What Are Protocols on Harmony of the Seas?

Royal Caribbean is taking its protocols seriously to make sure guests and crew remain safe during the sailings. The cruise line is making sure all crew members are fully vaccinated before any vessel returns to service.

Guest 18 years of age and older will have to be fully vaccinated to take a cruise, and proof of vaccination at least 14 days before sailing must be presented before boarding Harmony of the Seas. Those under the age of 18 can still sail but have to show a negative test result and follow stricter protocols on board.

The cruise line is working with the local authorities of the ports where the ship calls to ensure all the requirements are followed.

Jewel of the Seas became the first Royal Caribbean cruise ship to resume in Europe on July 10 out of Cyprus. Anthem of the Seas was the first ship in the fleet to restart out of the UK on July 7. Another two Royal Caribbean vessels will resume operations in Europe, including Voyager of the Seas out of Denmark in April 2022 and Rhapsody of the Seas out of Italy starting in May 2022.