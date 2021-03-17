Royal Caribbean Will Return to Los Angeles in 2022

After a decade-long absence, Royal Caribbean will return to Los Angeles with Navigator of the Seas in 2022. The much-anticipated return will provide further cruising choice as the industry makes a comeback towards the end of 2021 and through 2022.

Navigator of the Seas to sail from Los Angeles

On Tuesday, Senior Vice President Vicki Freed teased some major Royal Caribbean news for today. And we now know it’s about the cruise line making its long-awaited return to LA!

Starting in June 2022, Navigator of the Seas will be sailing from the Port of Los Angeles, offering 3-, 4- and 5-night itineraries to Southern California and Baja California, Mexico. The ship will call at the Catalina Islands in California and Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

There will also be 7-night cruises that will include an overnight in LA, giving cruisers the chance to enjoy the resort city. Royal Caribbean will open up bookings on the week starting March 29, 2021.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, said:

“California was calling us home once again, and what better way to reintroduce Royal Caribbean than to bring our next-level cruise vacations to the City of Angels and make it a year-round adventure starting just in time for summer.” “We’re excited to return to Los Angeles to add bigger, bolder vacation options along the West Coast. With a ship like Navigator of the Seas, complete with waterslides, activities from day to night and a lineup of restaurants, bars and lounges, friends and families alike are in for a memorable getaway.”

Rendering By: Royal Caribbean

On October 2, 2022 Serenade of the Seas is also scheduled to depart Los Angeles on a one-time 14-night Panama Canal cruise.

The only other west coast choice is up out of Seattle, Washington for Alaska sailings, and then in Canada out of Vancouver but of course, Canada has banned cruises until early 2022 and the Alaska season is already in question.

About Navigator of the Seas

Navigator of the Seas will be the perfect choice for the U.S. west coast after a huge $115 makeover that took place in 2019. Thanks to all her updates, she has all the latest features including The Blaster aqua coaster which is the longest waterslide at sea, the first standalone blow-dry bar at sea, and the three-level bar The Lime & Coconut.

For now, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship remains on hold due to the cruise line’s suspension of operations through May 2021. Navigator of the Seas is currently docked at PortMiami and between other ships in the fleet, is taking turns to offload waste and pick-up supplies.

The ship is a total of 139,999 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,386 at double occupancy along with 1,200 international crew members. there is a total of 14 passenger decks and 1,693 staterooms, plenty of room for avid cruisers on the west coast.