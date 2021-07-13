Royal Caribbean Will Begin Randomly Selecting Test Cruise Volunteers

Good news for those who made time to sign up to become a “Volunteer of the Seas” for Royal Caribbean simulated cruises. The cruise line will begin selecting people randomly, and there is still time to have a chance if any kind of cruise is long overdue.

The Time Has Arrived for Volunteers of the Seas!

Royal Caribbean has plenty of simulated sailings coming up, and the cruise line has announced that it will begin randomly selecting volunteer passengers this week. It comes after more than 350,000 people responded and showed their interest in becoming test passengers last year.

The cruise line set up a “Volunteers of the Seas” Facebook group last year due to the huge interest and popularity of being on a simulated cruise. A signup page was set up where people have been able to register their details in the hope of being selected.

Volunteers of the Seas Application

Royal Caribbean has decided to move forward with electing volunteers but will be closing down the application page. Those interested and 18 years old and over only have until the end of July 13 to sign up. The cruise line says:

“The time is here! After receiving an incredible 350,000+ responses last year from people interested in becoming Royal Caribbean’s Volunteers of the Seas, this week we’ll be randomly selecting and extending invites to registered Volunteers to participate in upcoming simulation cruises. If you applied, stay tuned to your email for news in the coming days and follow the conversation on this page. Good luck and we hope to welcome you aboard very soon!”

Image Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

A simulated sailing is not going to be like a usual cruise. There will be health personnel from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on board to assess the cruise line’s protocols and procedures. Protocols will be stress-tested, and if all goes well, the cruise ship will then receive its Conditional Sailing Certificate from the CDC.

Freedom of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas are the first ships to complete a simulated sailing. Freedom of the Seas has already been approved and is currently sailing out of Miami, Florida, with paying passengers.

With more test sailings on the way, the cruise line will need more volunteers. A further seven vessels are to sail a test cruise in the coming weeks, including three Oasis-class cruise ships. Serenade of the Seas just completed its test voyage in Alaska and should receive its certificate soon.