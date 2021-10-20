Royal Caribbean Updates Protocols to Allow Mixed Vaccinations

As expected and following sister line Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International has now updated its protocols to accept mixed vaccinations for cruise passengers.

Royal Caribbean Accepts Mixed Vaccinations

Royal Caribbean now accepts mixed vaccinations after the cruise line updated its protocols with new details in its “What vaccines are accepted?” FAQ section. Guests will be allowed to cruise even if they have received doses from different manufacturers.

The vaccines now accepted must be approved by the U.S. FDA or the World Health Organization (WHO). So the vaccines accepted are AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

Royal Caribbean Website

In the updated details, Royal Caribbean accepts passengers who have received at least two doses of any of the approved vaccines from the FDA and WHO. However, the two doses must be administered at least 28 days apart, and the final dose must be completed at least 14 days before departure.

Royal Caribbean also details, “For guests sailing from non-U.S. homeports, who have a combination of AstraZeneca plus an mRNA shot (Pfizer or Moderna), the shots must be at least 42 days apart.”

Those participating in U.S.-based AstraZeneca and Noravax clinical trials will also be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the final dose.

With each country having its own requirements and protocols to protect residents, guests who have received mixed vaccination may not be accepted at ports of call. They could also undergo further testing at ports. It’s essential to check any protocols before a cruise for each port of call and always double-check everything with the cruise line.

Royal Caribbean is following the guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to U.S. departures. Previously, Royal Caribbean accepted only a mixed series of mRNA vaccines such as 1 shot of Pfizer and 1 shot of Moderner in any order or 1 shot of the Johnson & Jonhson.

These latest changes follow the announcement that the U.S. will reopen to international visitors on November 8, 2021. With more vaccines being accepted, guests from regions such as Europe and the U.K. can begin returning to cruising in the U.S.

This also comes a day after Celebrity Cruises also updated its vaccine protocols on accepting mixed vaccinations and booster shots.