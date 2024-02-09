Royal Caribbean Tweaks Itinerary on South Pacific Sailing

Royal Caribbean International has announced it’s shortening a call in New Caledonia during a 9-night sailing from Sydney through the South Pacific. Guests will instead enjoy more time at two destinations in Vanuatu.

Ovation of the Seas Shortens New Caledonia Stop for March Cruise

Guests on March 25, 2024 sailing on Royal Caribbean International’s Ovation of the Seas, have been told their voyage has been tweaked to eliminate an overnight call in Noumea, New Caledonia.

The 9-night sailing was scheduled to depart Sydney on March 25 and then spend two days at sea before arriving in Noumea on March 28 for an overnight stay. Now, Ovation of the Seas will depart at 6 p.m. and proceed to Mystery Island, Vanuatu.

A day stop in Port Vila, Vanuatu, is now an overnight stay on March 31 and April 1, guests were told.

“While we’re no longer overnighting in Noumea, New Caledonia, we know you’ll have an amazing time exploring everything these destinations have to offer!” the announcement to guests read. “We’re sorry for an inconvenience caused by these changes. Nevertheless, we’re excited to sail away with you!”

Ovation of the Seas will depart Port Vila at 1 a.m. on April 1 then return to Sydney on April 3. No reason for the changes has been made by Royal Caribbean International.

South Pacific Ports Tantalize Guests with Natural Wonders

The capital city of New Caledonia, Noumea lures cruise travelers with its sunny weather and French culture. The island nation has increasingly sought to boost its cruise traffic, which is projected to be 1.2 million by 2025.

Beach and wildlife excursions are popular in Noumea, including a ferry ride to Amedee Island, where guests can snorkel or ride in glass-bottom boats to enjoy crystal blue waters featuring the island’s famed resident sea turtles.

Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: eclecticworks)

Vanuatu, home to the other stops on the Ovation of the Seas cruise, is an archipelago in Melanesia. Port Vila, Vanuatu’s capital, beckons visitors with its local marketplaces, cultural artifacts, and nearby natural wonders – including waterfalls and rain forests.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Makes Sydney Debut

Mystery Island, meanwhile, offers the intrigue of a forgotten paradise. Typically uninhabited, Mystery Island boasts no phones, roads or electricity. Its waters and white shorelines are prized by snorkelers and beach strollers alike.

Other Changes Coming to Ovation of the Seas Sailings

Ovation of the Seas is part of Royal Caribbean’s Quantum class of ships, boasting a tonnage of 168,666 and the capacity to host 4,905 passengers.

Launched in 2016, she typically sails from Seattle during the Northern Hemisphere’s summer season and from Sydney during the Southern Hemisphere’s summer months.

Ovation of the Seas in New Zealand (Photo Credit: Photos BrianScantlebury / Shutterstock)

Ovation of the Seas currently is sailing 10- to 12-night voyages between Sydney and New Zealand. The March 25 cruise to the South Pacific is the next trip to that region.

Royal Caribbean International also previously announced three cancelled sailings for Ovation of the Seas for the 2025 schedule. Those voyages were scheduled for April 3, April 12, and April 29, 2025.

The cruise line is offering alternative cruises on Quantum of the Seas for those affected by the three cancelled sailings. The cancellations were attributed to adjustments in the cruise line’s itinerary planning.