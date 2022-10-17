Royal Caribbean to Unveil Icon of the Seas This Week

Royal Caribbean International has been teasing cruise fans about the upcoming Icon of the Seas for months, but it seems time for the big reveal is close at hand.

New social media posts from the cruise line have hinted that the new ship will finally be unveiled on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

New Details to Be Revealed

The new ship, slated to debut in late 2023, will be the first new class of vessel for Royal Caribbean International since the outrageously popular Oasis class debuted in 2009.

For several months, the cruise line has been dropping small hints and teasers about the new ship, but very little substantive information has been revealed.

Now, Royal Caribbean International has launched a new sign up page for what promises to be a much bigger reveal, with a countdown to Thursday ticking away.

“Icons aren’t born — they’re made. They shatter all limits and raise the stakes. They break new ground and reach new heights,” the site reads. “On Thursday, October 20th, we’re unveiling our newest class of ship and the world’s greatest vacation — Icon of the Seas.”

This coincides with a teaser for the cruise line’s newest episode of its “Making an Icon” video series, two prior episodes of which have so far revealed small details and behind-the-scenes looks at the new ship, which is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Turku, in southwest Finland.

The new 31-second teaser video offers a few brief glimpses of ship renderings, but the only “reveal” the teaser makes is the episode’s title, “Introducing an Icon.”

The video’s caption states, “On Thursday, Oct. 20, Royal Caribbean International gives the first look at Icon of the Seas after more than five years of design. The innovators behind it all reveal the adventures in store, from firsts to reimagined favorites, it’s the culmination of 50 years of delivering memorable vacations and more.”

What We Know About Icon of the Seas

Very little information has thus far been confirmed about the upcoming cruise ship. What is known is that this new, ground-breaking ship…

Is to be named Icon of the Seas , the first of the Icon class

, the first of the Icon class Will be the first Royal Caribbean ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG)

(LNG) Is projected to be even larger than the Oasis class ships, the largest in the world

Very few actual details of the ship are known to date, but there is great speculation about the vessel.

Render: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International is well-known as an innovator in the cruise industry, and all the information thus far released about Icon of the Seas has been filled with superlatives such as “something you have to see to believe” “it’s so innovative, it’s so special” “adrenaline pumping” “truly game-changing” and “the most transformational ship the world has ever seen.”

What Might Be Revealed?

Because so few actual details of the ship have been revealed, there is a great deal of information the cruise line could announce in the video this week.

Official statistics about the ship’s size and capacity, onboard features, entertainment venues, dining options, stateroom qualities, and more could all be announced – or perhaps just a few of those details, or none at all, may be part of the upcoming announcement.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Many eager cruise fans are also intrigued about the purpose of the mysterious sphere, a distinctive feature that Royal Caribbean has hinted is to be called the Pearl, but no one truly knows what it is.

Additional information about the ship’s eventual homeport, inaugural voyage, and itinerary offerings would also be welcome details, giving prospective guests booking opportunities, or at least time to make vacation plans that will surely be unforgettable.

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for more information as soon as Royal Caribbean releases details about this highly anticipated ship.