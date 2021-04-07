Royal Caribbean to Return to Los Angeles Earlier Than Expected

Royal Caribbean has announced great news for those on the U.S. West Coast. The amped-up, newly renovated, rejuvenated former biggest ship in the world, Navigator of the Seas, will be sailing from Los Angeles from November 1, 2021.

The line had initially scheduled Navigator to sail from LA from June 2022, but this has now been moved up to accommodate the massive demand for cruises in the United States.

A Decade Away

It has been more than ten years since Royal Caribbean sailed from Los Angeles, and it is sending one of its best ships out there. Cruises from Los Angeles will head over to the Baja coast and the Mexican Riviera.

Navigator of the Seas will be sailing a mix of short cruises from Los Angeles to Catalina Island, Ensenada, and Cabo St. Lucas. At the same time, longer cruises to Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán will also be available.

In an earlier press release in March, Michael Bayley, the company’s President, had this to say to the eagerly awaited return of Royal Caribbean to Los Angeles:

“California was calling us home once again, and what better way to reintroduce Royal Caribbean than to bring our next-level cruise vacations to the City of Angels.”

“We’re excited to return to Los Angeles to add bigger, bolder vacation options along the West Coast. With a ship like Navigator of the Seas, complete with waterslides, activities from day to night, and a lineup of restaurants, bars, and lounges, friends and families alike are in for a memorable getaway.”

According to the Royal Caribbean Twitter account, cruises onboard Navigator of the Seas from Florida until October are not affected by the change in itinerary, while those on cruises after October will be contacted by the cruise line or by their travel agents.

Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean

Adventures From La La Land Onboard Navigator of the Seas

Although Navigator of the Seas has had its share of nautical miles after being built in 2005 in the Kværner Masa-Yards in Turku, Finland, she is currently one of the most modern vessels at sea.

The ship underwent a massive $115 million refit in 2019 and now features the latest and coolest Royal Caribbean has to offer, including The Blaster aqua coaster, which is the longest waterslide at sea, and Riptide, a head-first mat slide that offers some crazy adrenaline rushes.

Also Read: Best Things to Do on Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas

Navigator of the Seas also features the coolest pool bar at sea, the three-level ‘The Lime & Coconut’, and new experiences like an escape room, a real-life puzzle where you need to solve clues and escape within 60 minutes, a laser tag area, a Polynesian inspired bar and lounge called the Bamboo Room, and of course a newly designed pool deck.

Although it will likely not be full onboard due to the pandemic, there is space for 4,000 passengers at maximum occupancy onboard the 139,999 gross tons former largest ship in the world. Cruises from Los Angeles will be going on sale the week of April 12, 2021, and cruises will be departing from Los Angeles’ World Cruise Center in San Pedro.