Royal Caribbean to Make Wishes Come True With New Partnership

Royal Caribbean International has announced a multi-year partnership with Make-A-Wish to make dreams come true for families whose children are struggling with critical illnesses.

The new “Wishes at Sea” program will collect financial donations as well as offer memorable, once-in-a-lifetime cruise vacations for impacted families, and all cruise travelers can join in the efforts in different ways.

Royal Caribbean Partners With Make-A-Wish

Royal Caribbean International is now a charitable partner with the esteemed Make-A-Wish organization, dedicated to creating lasting memories for families whose children have critical illnesses such as blood disorders, different types of cancer, and degenerative conditions.

This is an ideal partnership for the cruise line, as newer ships – including the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas – are focusing more and more on family experiences with special venues dedicated to families and children, as well as a wider range of family offerings onboard.

“The memories we make with our families and friends on vacation are among the moments that are the most special and impactful, and for wish kids and their families, that very impact can change the course of their lives,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

Royal Caribbean International will be supporting Make-A-Wish in numerous ways through the new “Wishes at Sea” program. Donations will be raised via direct contribution opportunities online and onboard, as well as through events such as Walk for Wishes 5Ks, walkathons, and auctions for exclusive experiences.

Furthermore, the cruise line will also offer in-kind donations of cruise vacations to grant wishes, including getaways around the world with VIP treatment and exclusive experiences for the Wish kids and their families.

Royal Caribbean Make a Wish

“We are thrilled and humbled to partner with Make-A-Wish for years to come. In this partnership, we are in a position to do what we love – delivering memorable vacations – while making a difference in the lives of those at the heart of Royal Caribbean, families, who need it most,” said Bayley.

The memories families will be able to make through Royal Caribbean International include visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay with private cabana access and one-of-a-kind views from the Up, Up & Away helium balloon and much more. Onboard experiences will also include private FlowRider sessions and free Wi-Fi to share smiles and memories with other family members and friends.

Partnership Announced for World Wish Month

The announcement of the new partnership coincides with World Wish Month, celebrated annually in April in honor of the very first wish from Make-A-Wish, granted in 1980 in Phoenix, Arizona when 7-year-old Christopher Greicius wanted to become a police officer despite his battle with leukemia.

Since that first wish, the organization has granted more than 585,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses, spanning unique and amazing experiences in more than 50 countries all over the world.

Royal Caribbean Wish Kid

“As we celebrate World Wish Month, we are grateful to partner with Royal Caribbean International and open a sea of new opportunities for us to fulfill our mission of granting life-changing wishes,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

“We know that a wish can chart a new course in these children’s lives, and we look forward to having the opportunity to work together to deliver that life-changing impact.”

Wishes granted to children and their families can offer hope and inspiration, emotional support that can be phenomenal for helping Wish kids through difficult times with a newfound sense of confidence, belonging, and most of all, the fun to be a kid.

While wishes can be any number of things – an accessible and safe playground or play room to enjoy, a day in the spotlight as a supermodel, enjoying a day of a dream career, flying a plane, or even seeing snow for the first time – what each wish offers most are happy experiences and memories to be cherished.

Experiences and memories are something Royal Caribbean can do phenomenally, from its innovative ships to award-winning destinations to amazing service, making the partnership a logical and welcoming one.