Royal Caribbean to Expand Entertainment With 1,400 Opportunities

Royal Caribbean International has announced that more than 1,400 new opportunities for entertainers – musicians, dancers, choreographers, etc. – will be opening up across its fleet in the next year.

This includes not only brand new positions aboard the forthcoming Icon of the Seas, but also expanded entertainment offerings on all Royal Caribbean ships.

More Performance Opportunities

Royal Caribbean offers a diverse array of opportunities for artists and behind-the-scenes teams to bring to life entertainment experiences, with different performances available on every ship, every day.

“Music and entertainment are essential to making Royal Caribbean holidays memorable,” said Nick Weir, Senior Vice President, Entertainment, Royal Caribbean International. “We keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible in entertainment in front of 105,000 guests each night.”

The opportunities for entertainers aboard some of the world’s largest cruise ships are phenomenal. Not only are music and dance performances featured across the Royal Caribbean fleet, but the cruise line also employs acrobatic artists, contortionists, Olympic swim and dive athletes, world class ice skaters, and many other diverse performers with extraordinary talents.

Furthermore, behind-the-scenes talent is also essential to pull off Royal Caribbean’s amazing performances, which includes the skills of choreographers, sound technicians, producers, directors, costume designers, and much more.

More than 3,000 entertainers and production staff are currently part of Royal Caribbean International’s entertainment team, and the cruise line is projected to hire for more than 1,400 additional positions in the next year to support its nearly 800 music sets and 142 production shows performed each night.

“To continue raising the bar, we are expanding our incredibly talented roster of world-class vocalists, Olympic athletes, Broadway and West End stars, acclaimed producers and directors, to name a few,” said Weir. “We are also committing more resources than ever before to music and entertainment for 2023.”

Amazing Careers for Performers

Performing aboard a cruise ship is a unique experience and offers unparalleled opportunities for performers to expand and refine their skill set.

Not only will may a performer participate in a production show, but may also provide live music at a bar or lounge, help train newcomers to the entertainment staff, or interact with guests through Q&A sessions, behind-the-scenes tours, or quirky dance lessons.

Rachael Hudson performs as a superhero in Royal Caribbean’s original production “Effectors II: Crash ‘n’ Burn” on board Wonder of the Seas, and she has worked with the cruise line for more than five years as a featured singer on multiple other vessels.

“In our industry, the opportunity to perform live and hone your skills every day is so rare, and I am truly able to build a career at Royal Caribbean,” Hudson said. “I work alongside the world’s most experienced producers, choreographers, and coaches in the business while travelling to amazing places like Miami, The Bahamas, and Rome.”

Cruise ship performers have the opportunity to develop their talent with regular work – multiple nights a week – in front of an engaged, entertainment-loving audience of thousands. As many as 25,000 performers from across the world audition for Royal Caribbean every year, with many training at its 132,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art studio facility in Miami.

The past two pandemic years have been tumultuous not only for the cruise industry, for the entertainment industry as well.

According to a report by Help Musicians in January 2022, 75% of musicians have worried about their financial situation at least once a day, and 25% have considered leaving their profession altogether.

The opportunities Royal Caribbean offers give thousands of emerging artists the career kickstart they need, and allows them to perform for live audiences – which 70% of musicians cite as the most rewarding part of their career.

“After the last few years, it is incredible to be back performing live in front of audiences from all over the world,” said Hudson.

These new opportunities for entertainers also provide incredible new options for Royal Caribbean guests to enjoy spectacular performances and unique talents, add even more ways for cruise travelers to make amazing memories every time they set sail.