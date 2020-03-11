Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean to Develop New Beach Club in Nassau, Bahamas

Royal Caribbean to Develop New Beach Club in Nassau, Bahamas

By Emrys Thakkar

Affiliate Disclaimer

Latest Cruise News

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean to Develop New Beach Club in Nassau, Bahamas

Emrys Thakkar -
Royal Caribbean has announced a new beach club will be built in Nassau, Bahamas on the popular Paradise Island.
Read more
Costa Cruises

Cruise Line Cancels All Calls to Italy As Coronavirus Takes Hold

Emrys Thakkar -
Costa Cruises has announced it is stopping all calls to Italy until April 3 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Read more
Princess Cruises

Another Cruise Ship Being Held off Florida Coast for COVID-19 Tests

Emrys Thakkar -
The Caribbean Princess cruise ship must remain off the Florida coast for COVID-19 tests. The ship has not been allowed to dock.
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Apex Naming Ceremony Postponed Until Later in the Year

Emrys Thakkar -
Celebrity Cruises has decided to delay the naming ceremony of its newest cruise ship due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more

Royal Caribbean has announced a new beach club will be built in Nassau, Bahamas on the popular Paradise Island.

Royal Caribbean Nassau Beach Club

We already know that Royal Caribbean will be building an impressive Royal Beach Club in Antigua located in the eastern Caribbean. The cruise line has also teased that another beach club will be developed in Nassau, Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean posted on its travel agent site:

Royal Caribbean International has announced its newest mission: delivering the ultimate beach day. We’re kicking this off with the first Royal Beach Club launching for your clients in Antigua in 2021. And we’ve also secured land for this new feat at the western end of Paradise Island in The Bahamas.

Built exclusively for Royal Caribbean guests, The Royal Beach Club will combine the island’s striking beaches with the cruise line’s signature service and amenities.

Curated as the ultimate beach experience, The Royal Beach Club Collection will bring the unique features and flavors of each destination to life. In Antigua, your clients can take in the island’s exceptional views from private cabanas or plunge into a stunning pool and swim up to the bar to order a classic rum punch.

The land has been secured on the western end of Paradise Island which is near the cruise port in Nassau, Bahamas. The new resort-style development will not be like the cruise line’s private island of Perfect Day at Cococay and rather like a relaxing chillout club. Only Royal Caribbean guests will be able to enjoy the club.

Also Read: New Beach Club Debuts at Royal Caribbean’s Private Island

You can read more about the Royal Beach Club right here. The cruise line will releases further details closer to the time. Until then, the one in Antigua will open first in 2021.

Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean

Cruise news, tips & trends to your inbox.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Allows Cancellations Up To 48 Hours Prior to Sailing Due to COVID-19 Fears

Emrys Thakkar -
Royal Caribbean has updated its policy and now allows cancellations up to 48 hours before sailing due to coronavirus uncertainty.
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Lines Update Coronavirus Restrictions Including Italy and South Korea

Emrys Thakkar -
Two cruise lines have updated their Coronavirus health protocols which now include Italy, South Korea and Iran due to a sharp increase in infections.
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Cruise Ships Delayed As Port Closes Due to Weather

Emrys Thakkar -
Dense fog has forced the Port of Galveston to close which means two cruise ships remain in port unable to depart.
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Royal Caribbean Delivering Masks to China and Supports Emergency Workers

Emrys Thakkar -
Royal Caribbean is gearing up to help support humanitarian efforts around the world with two of its cruise ships including one from Celebrity Cruises.
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Signs Agreement for Antigua Beach Club

Emrys Thakkar -
Royal Caribbean and the government of Antigua and Barbuda have signed an agreement for the first Royal Beach Club which will break ground later in the year.
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cancels Two Cruises Due to Coronavirus

Emrys Thakkar -
Royal Caribbean has canceled two cruises for Quantum of the Seas due to travel restrictions from the deadly Coronavirus which is spreading worldwide.
Read more

CRUISE HIVE LTD 2008-2020. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied