Royal Caribbean to Develop New Beach Club in Nassau, Bahamas

Royal Caribbean has announced a new beach club will be built in Nassau, Bahamas on the popular Paradise Island.

We already know that Royal Caribbean will be building an impressive Royal Beach Club in Antigua located in the eastern Caribbean. The cruise line has also teased that another beach club will be developed in Nassau, Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean posted on its travel agent site:

Royal Caribbean International has announced its newest mission: delivering the ultimate beach day. We’re kicking this off with the first Royal Beach Club launching for your clients in Antigua in 2021. And we’ve also secured land for this new feat at the western end of Paradise Island in The Bahamas. Built exclusively for Royal Caribbean guests, The Royal Beach Club will combine the island’s striking beaches with the cruise line’s signature service and amenities. Curated as the ultimate beach experience, The Royal Beach Club Collection will bring the unique features and flavors of each destination to life. In Antigua, your clients can take in the island’s exceptional views from private cabanas or plunge into a stunning pool and swim up to the bar to order a classic rum punch.

The land has been secured on the western end of Paradise Island which is near the cruise port in Nassau, Bahamas. The new resort-style development will not be like the cruise line’s private island of Perfect Day at Cococay and rather like a relaxing chillout club. Only Royal Caribbean guests will be able to enjoy the club.

You can read more about the Royal Beach Club right here. The cruise line will releases further details closer to the time. Until then, the one in Antigua will open first in 2021.

Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean