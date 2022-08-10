Royal Caribbean to Debut New Insider Look at Icon of the Seas

As interest and excitement continues to build for Royal Caribbean International’s upcoming new Icon of the Seas, the cruise line is unveiling the “Making an Icon” monthly series to provide insights and behind-the-scenes looks at this unprecedented vessel.

The series, which debuts this month, will explore the vessel from a variety of angles and provide never-before-seen looks at what it takes to bring a new cruise ship vision to life.

New Video Series Announced

The “Making an Icon” video series is planned to include monthly updates on the construction and outfitting of the new Icon of the Seas, the first of a brand new class of vessels being developed by Royal Caribbean International.

Each episode will provide insider looks at the new ship, with different perspectives from industrial engineers, interior designers, architects, artists, teams across entertainment and food and beverage, and more.

In teasing the new series, the promotional video used such intriguing language as “unrivaled entertainment” “adrenaline pumping thrill” “truly game-changing” and “the most transformational ship the world has ever seen.”

Royal Caribbean International is well known as an innovator in the cruise industry, having been breaking records and exceeding boundaries for decades. This new series will undoubtedly share what cutting-edge features this new class of ship will debut, and will create even more amazing interest in what is sure to be an amazing new ship.

No firm date has been given for the first episode of “Making an Icon” but it will be released later in August. There is also no information about how long each video may be, or whether or not the videos will be released on different streaming platforms.

What Do We Already Know?

Icon of the Seas, the first of Royal Caribbean International’s new Icon class of vessels, was first announced as “Project Icon” in 2016, and the first steel was cut for the ship on June 16, 2021. This was also when the ship’s official name was revealed.

In October 2021, the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel tank was installed on the new vessel, and she will be the first Royal Caribbean cruise ship powered by LNG, highlighting the cruise line’s commitment to alternative energy sources and more environmentally responsible operation.

The keel was laid for the new ship in April 2022, marking good construction progress as the ship comes together. This was also the coin ceremony for the vessel, a time-honored tradition for new cruise ships.

Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Little is known about the overall details of the ship, though Royal Caribbean International has confirmed that Icon of the Seas and the overall Icon class will surpass the size of the Oasis-class vessels. The overall gross tonnage for Icon of the Seas, then, is expected to be well over 200,000.

The current largest ship in the world, the Oasis-class Wonder of the Seas, weighs in at 236,857 gross tons.

While no details have been revealed about the ship’s passenger capacity, it is so far expected that it may be lower than the maximum capacity of 6,988 guests aboard Wonder of the Seas.

This would indicate more public areas and less crowding onboard, or may hint at more technological innovations that add weight to the ship and enhance the guest experience, even for fewer guests.

One detail that has been hinted at during the ship’s construction is the elusive Sphere, a 175-metric-ton feature that has been seen in construction, but without any clue as to its purpose. The dimensions of the Sphere are known, as are some of its internal details, but no announcement has been made about what this unique structure actually is.

Perhaps one of the upcoming “Making an Icon” episodes will explore the Sphere, or perhaps it will remain a mystery for the time being. What is sure to be true, however, is that these videos will provide amazing insights into what is sure to be an amazing vessel.

Icon of the Seas is scheduled to set sail in fall 2023, followed by two additional as-yet-unnamed Icon-class sister ships in 2025 and 2026.