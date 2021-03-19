Royal Caribbean to Begin Cruises from the Bahamas in June

A major cruise news update was released from Royal Caribbean as the cruise line will begin cruises out of the Bahamas from this June. Cruising is coming back but not from the United States.

Only vaccinated guests will be able to cruise, but after more than a year on hold in the region, the new cruise offerings will be welcome news to a hard-hit industry.

Adventure of the Seas Homeports in Nassau

Royal Caribbean is back with cruises in the Caribbean starting from June! Adventure of the Seas will be based out of Nassau in the Bahamas, and she will offer 7-night cruises.

Starting from June 5, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship will have two back-to-back days at the cruise line’s private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay, a chance to explore Grand Bahama Island, and a visit to Cozumel, Mexico.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International:

“We are excited to get back to delivering memorable vacations in the Caribbean, gradually and safely. The vaccines are clearly a game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice. As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time.” “The opportunity to homeport in The Bahamas is a testament to the tremendous partners the government and the people of the island nation have been to us for more than 50 years. We are grateful for the confidence that they have in us and our commitment to a healthy and happy return to sailing.”

Bookings will be open from March 24, 2021, and the first cruises from the Bahamas will be on June 12. The itineraries will run through August and by that time there is hope that cruising from the U.S. will be back open.

Only Vaccinated Guest

There will be huge excitement with Royal Caribbean homeporting in the Bahamas for the first time and returning to service. However, the new offerings will only be available to vaccinated adults. Those under the age of 18 will need to have a negative test.

All crew members will also be vaccinated, offering a fully protected cruise experience with health measures in place. Royal Caribbean knows how to do it thanks to already cruising with Quantum of the Seas out of Singapore.

Photo Credit: NAN728 / Shutterstock.com

Bahamas is the Way to Go!

This news follows sister line Celebrity Cruises that has announced St. Maarten as a new homeport with cruises starting in June. Crystal Cruises is also going to homeport out of Nassau starting in July.

There is even more good news with Royal Caribbean’s new Odyssey of the Seas to begin vaccinated cruises out of Israel in May. The UK cruise industry is also opening back up from May 17, 2021, and multiple cruise lines have already announced their plans for UK-only sailings.

Main Photo Credit: John Panella / Shutterstock.com