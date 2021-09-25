Royal Caribbean Tightens Protocols for One Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean has informed guests booked on Quantum of the Seas out of Singapore on protocols changes after authorities in the country tightened restrictions due to a surge in COVID cases.

Quantum of the Seas Protocol Changes

With a surge in cases in Singapore, the government has announced further restrictions that will be in effect from September 27 through October 24, 2021. As a result, Royal Caribbean has tightened its protocols to ensure it falls in line and keeps guests protected for Quantum of the Seas.

As reported by the Singapore Cruise Society, a letter was sent to guests, covering updates on group capacity, restrictions in restaurants, and the introductions of ART testing at the terminal before the cruise. The new onboard protocols are as follows:

All guests are required to remain in groups of 2 while enjoying onboard public spaces, including restaurants and theatres

Families from the same household may have more than 2 guests in their stateroom, but must adhere to groups of 2 while in public spaces

Dining in restaurants is only available if all guests are vaccinated

Unvaccinated children under 12 may be included in the group of 2 if from the same household

Dining in our restaurants is not available for unvaccinated guests over the age of 12 years. Room service and takeaway options will be provided

In addition to a negative PCR test for Covid-19, the cruise line has implemented ART testing at the terminal as part of the check-in process. This provides an additional layer of safety which is also deemed as PET testing (Pre-Event Testing) to enable unvaccinated guests to dine in restaurants in the first night of the cruise

Quantum of the Seas sailings are only available to residents of Singapore, which has been the case ever since the cruise ships restarted operations from the country at the end of 2020. Cruises have been available for guests who are not fully vaccinated, but there are different protocols on board depending on the status.

Photo: Royal Caribbean

All guests must provide their vaccination status via the ‘TraceTogether’ app or provide a hard copy of their vaccination card supplied by the authorities. It is essential to know that the wristband that differentiates vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests will still be used onboard.

With the new limit of groups onboard, guests do have the option to cancel their voyage and receive a future cruise credit to be used on sailings departing through December 31, 2022.

The previous protocols on testing continue along with the additional ART testing. Guests must undergo a test at the Raffles City Shopping Centre in Singapore within 48 to 72 hours before departure. The cost of the test is included in the cruise fare for sailings departing on or before February 21, 2022.

Quantum of the Seas is offering three- and four-night ocean getaways and was the first Royal Caribbean cruise to begin sailing in December 2020. The cruise line later extended the vessel’s season from Singapore through February 2022.

When it comes to Asia, the cruise line is dealing with changes beyond just Singapore. Spectrum of the Seas was scheduled to restart from Hong Kong on October 5 but due to elevated restrictions, the Quantum Ultra-class cruise ship won’t resume until October 14, 2021.