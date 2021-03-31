Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of 25th Cruise Ship

It’s a major milestone for Royal Caribbean as the cruise line has finally taken delivery of Odyssey of the Seas from Meyer Werft in Germany. During delays and a global pandemic, the Miami-based cruise line provides something to look forward to with the giant Quantum Ultra-class cruise ship.

Odyssey of the Seas Delivery

The day has finally arrived for Royal Caribbean as Odyssey of the Seas has been delivered from Meyer Werft. She is the 25th ship in the fleet and comes after a delay due to the global pandemic.

The delivery festivities are actually taking place at 5:00 PM EDT and will be live on Facebook. Anyone will be able to enjoy the festivities that include ship’s blessing led by Seafarers’ House at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, a show-stopping performance from signature venue Two70 onboard Quantum of the Seas, and executives of Royal Caribbean in Florida and Meyer Werft Yard in Papenburg, Germany.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, said:

“Receiving Odyssey of the Seas into the Royal Caribbean family is a welcomed breath of fresh air. The ingenuity, passion and hard work our dedicated crew, teams on land and partners at Meyer Werft put into building a new ship always deliver, and to pull it off so well during a time unlike any other is incredible.” “We are looking forward to delivering the memorable vacations we’re known for today on a ship that will mark several firsts for us, from making Israel a first-time homeport to introducing Quantum Ultra Class to North America. Every new ship is a blank slate to go bolder and be different, and Odyssey is bringing the very best of the new and guest-favorites across two continents for the years to come.”

Odyssey of the Seas Top View (Image Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

When Will the New Ship Sail?

There is much anticipation for the new Royal Caribbean cruise ship as she will be the first to offer sailings out of Israel starting in May 2021. She will sail out of Haifa and offer a combination of 3- to 7-night itineraries through October.

Port of calls includes Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos and Athens, Greece, and Limassol, Cyprus. However, these will be for fully vaccinated guests only over the age of 18 along with fully vaccinated crew members.

Odyssey of the Seas will head over to the United States after completing the inaugural season out of Israel. The vessel will debut in the U.S. in November 2021 out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She will sail 6- and 8-night Caribbean itineraries including calls at Ariba, Curacao, and Royal Caribbean’s private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Odyssey of the Seas is 169,000 gross tons and measures 1,138 feet (347 meters) long and 135 feet (41 meters) wide. She the largest ever cruise ship to sail from Israel and the first of her kind to sail from Fort Lauderdale.