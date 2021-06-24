Royal Caribbean Swiftly Deals With Two Positive Guests on Adventure of the Seas

Two guests on Adventure of the Seas have tested positive for COVID, and Royal Caribbean has swiftly dealt with the situation with protocols in place to make sure guests and crew remain protected. This comes as the Royal Caribbean cruise ship is the first in the fleet to resume operations in North America.

Adventure of the Seas Guests Test Positive

Two guests under the age of 16 have tested positive for COVID onboard the Adventure of the Seas cruise ship. The cases were found during routine testing before the voyage comes to an end.

One of the guests is asymptomatic, and the other is showing mild symptoms at this time. They were swiftly put under quarantine. As they are younger passengers, they were traveling with other guests who have tested negative.

It’s also good to know that the other members of the party are vaccinated. As per protocols, all those that came into contact have been tested, and the results are negative. They are also vaccinated.

The details were posted by Royal Caribbean’s president and CEO Michael Bayley:

“Today, two kids sailing on Adventure of the Seas tested positive for COVID after routine testing required before returning home. Both guests, under the age of 16 and unvaccinated, were immediately quarantined. One guest is asymptomatic, and the other guest is experiencing mild symptoms.”

“Those in their immediate travel party are vaccinated and have tested negative. All close contacts were quickly identified and tested. All are vaccinated and tested negative.”

“The guests and their travel party disembarked today in Freeport, The Bahamas and are on their way home to Florida.”

“Ninety-two percent of our guests on Adventure are fully vaccinated and the remaining 8% are under 16 years old. One hundred percent of our crew are fully vaccinated.”

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Adventure of the Seas arrived in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island on Thursday morning, and the two guests, along with their traveling party, disembarked. The guests are heading back home to Florida. The ship will continue with its arrival at Royal Caribbean’s private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay on Friday morning.

During these times, we will get more situations like this as more cruise ships start to resume operations. It shows that cruises can operate safely, and the industry is now in a position to handle COVID. Gone are the days of the Diamond Princess as cruise lines now know how to deal with it.

Adventure of the Seas is sailing fully vaccinated cruises out of Nassau, Bahamas, with 92% fully vaccinated onboard. 8% of guests are not vaccinated as they are under the age of 16. The cruise line has made sure that all crew members are fully vaccinated, and that’s the same for any Royal Caribbean cruise ship that is restarting operations.

This news follows Celebrity Millennium, which had to deal with two guests testing positive on the first voyage out of St. Maarten on June 5, 2021. The vessel was the first cruise ship to restart operations in North America, not just the first in the fleet. The situation on that ship was also dealt with swiftly, and cruising continued.