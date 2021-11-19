Royal Caribbean Starts Operations From Los Angeles After 10-Year Absence

Royal Caribbean is back in Los Angeles. For the first time in ten years, a cruise ship from the company calls the City of Angels home. She sails on a 7-night cruise from Los Angeles today, while guests now have a much wider variety of choices of cruises from the area.

Navigator of the Seas is sailing 3-, 4-, 5-, and 7-day cruises year-round to Southern California and Baja California, Mexico.

Navigator of the Seas is the sixteenth Royal Caribbean ship to start sailings after the pandemic. The ship has been without guests for 20 months, but has been amplified in 2019, which added several of the features Royal Caribbean is famous for.

Royal Caribbean is Back in LA

It has been ten years since Royal Caribbean sailed from Los Angeles, so the return of Navigator of the Seas to the city will seem long overdue to fans of the Royal Caribbean cruise ships. However, with a massive $115 million investment in 2019, guests will be able to enjoy the best Royal Caribbean has to offer.

“California was calling us home once again, and what better way to reintroduce Royal Caribbean than to bring our next-level cruise vacations to the City of Angels and make it a year-round adventure,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We’re excited to return to Los Angeles to add bigger, bolder vacation options along the West Coast. With a ship like Navigator of the Seas, complete with waterslides, activities from day to night and a lineup of restaurants, bars and lounges, friends and families alike are in for a memorable getaway.”

Also Read: Must-Know Things About the Los Angeles Cruise Terminal

The voyager-class Navigator of the Seas will remain in LA year-round, and she departed on a short two-day cruise with media and travel companions on board on November 17. Her first cruise with guests sails today from the Port of Los Angeles.

Southern California & Baja California

Stationed in Los Angeles, year-round guests have the opportunity to sail onboard Navigator of the Seas’ 3-, 4- and 5-day cruises to Southern California and Baja California, Mexico.

Her first voyage from LA is a 7-day cruise sailing today, which will make calls in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta, with a day at sea after departing Los Angeles and a day at sea before arriving back in Los Angeles.

Rendering By: Royal Caribbean

Other cruises include a 3-night cruise sailing to Ensenada, a 4-day cruise sailing to Isla Catalina and Ensenada, and a 5-night cruise that calls at Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada.

The crew and officers of Navigator of the Seas have been waiting for their first cruise with guests for twenty months while the ship remained on hold since the start of suspensions. And with plenty of improvements to the ship there is more than enough to enjoy for guests onboard.

What’s New With Navigator Of The Seas

The 2002 built Navigator of the Seas is certainly not one of the younger ships in the Royal Caribbean fleet. However, what the 139,570 gross tonnes vessel was lacking before has all been added in during a recent $115 million upgrade.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The 3,348 passengers onboard can now enjoy a re-imagined Caribbean pool area with the three-level The Lime & Coconut bar close by for a few sunset cocktails. The ships now also features the longest waterslide at sea, The Blaster, and the industry’s only headfirst mat racer, Riptide.

If it’s a short break in the LA area that you’re looking for, Royal Caribbean’s certainly got you covered with a variety of cruises sailing from the Los Angeles World Cruise Center.

There are sixteen Royal Caribbean ships operational at this time, while the company hopes to be fully operational in the spring of 2022. At that time it hopes to have all 24 ships operational.