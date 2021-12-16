Royal Caribbean Shares Sneak Peek Inside $125 Million Galveston Terminal

Royal Caribbean shares a first sneak peek inside its state-of-the-art $125 million cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston in Texas. The cruise line shows what the inside will look like once the facility is completed in fall 2022.

Inside Royal Caribbean’s New Galveston Terminal

The cruise line has released the first sneak peek at what the new terminal in Galveston, Texas, will look like on the interior. We’ve already seen a rendering of the exterior when Royal Caribbean first announced the new terminal would be built.

The facility will be 161,300-square-foot once completed at the eastern section of the Galveston cruise port known as Pier 10. There will also be a new area for staging and loading, bus and taxi staging, and a significant parking capacity for 1,800 vehicles.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Construction started on the new state-of-the-art facility in November 2021 with a groundbreaking ceremony with local officials and representatives from the Royal Caribbean.

At the time, Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, said: “This new cruise terminal is a game-changer. This much-anticipated project will bring 800 new jobs, $1.4 billion in local business services revenue, $5.6 million in state and local taxes, and incredible business development opportunities.”

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The terminal will have plenty of open spaces, with technology becoming an essential aspect of the check-in experience. This will include facial recognition and mobile check-in, making it easier and smoother for guests.

The terminal will be designed and developed sustainably to meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental) certification standards.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

There will also be a VIP area with vivid colors and a modern design, keeping in line with the rest of the facility. The entire project costs $125 million and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2022. Operations will be handled by Cares Terminals Holdings, which handled over 1,240 vessel calls in 2019.

VIP Area (Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

The new Royal Caribean terminal in Galveston will be ready to cater to the much larger Oasis-class cruise ships. Allure of the Seas will be operating from the new terminal starting in November 2022, resulting in increased passenger numbers for the cruise line and expanding its offerings with one of the largest cruise ships in the world.

Allure of the Seas is the second Oasis-class cruise ship at an impressive 225,282 gross tons and a guest capacity of 5,484 at double occupancy along with 2,200 crew members. The new terminal is being constructed to handle such large passenger and crew numbers.

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship will operate seven-night Caribbean itineraries from the port and will be the largest ever cruise ship to sail from the Port of Galveston.