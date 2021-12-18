Search
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean Ship Denied Entry at Port, Cruise Continues as Normal

Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas denied entry to St. Lucia due to positive cases on board. The cruise ship continues to sail as normal with protocols in place.

By Emrys Thakkar

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas
Photo Credit: Paskaran.T / Shutterstock

Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas was denied to make her scheduled call at St. Lucia on December 16 and instead had a day at sea due to some confirmed cases on board. The ship has continued with her voyage as normal.

Explorer of the Seas Denied at St. Lucia

There is no doubt that cruise ships are operating with COVID cases on board in these new times, including the Explorer of the Seas cruise ship. The vessel was denied to make a scheduled call at St. Lucia on December 16 and the vessel had a day at sea instead.

According to guests onboard the current sailing, the captain confirmed over the public PA system that some crew members had tested positive for COVID and were immediately put into isolation. Royal Caribbean has swiftly dealt with the positive crew members and protocols have stopped any spread.

Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas
Photo Credit: ackats / Shutterstock.com

With the new reality that the cruise industry is now in, there is no surprise that there are cases on board, but it’s how well the cruise line protocols are working to make sure all other passengers and crew are well protected.

It seems St. Lucia is more worried about the cases on Explorer of the Seas and refused the ship’s entry as a precaution and to protect its citizens. Authorities in St. Lucia have announced that it will increase surveillance at its ports due to the Omicron variant. So far, no other cruise ships have been denied entry.

Royal Caribbean can safely operate as usual despite cases on board. Even the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is tracking multiple ships with cases and no port of call issues.

20 Top Things to Do in St. Lucia While on a Cruise
Photo: Copyright Cruise Hive

There are currently eleven Royal Caribbean cruise ships with a “yellow status.” It means the CDC is investigating the ship, or an investigation has been completed, and the vessel is still under observation. There are also three ships in the fleet that are in “orange status,” meaning that there are not enough cases on board to warrant a CDC investigation.

Explorer of the Seas continued with her seven-day voyage, which started on December 12 from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Following the cancelled visit to St. Lucia, the Royal Caribbean vessel is also calling at Barbados and St. Kitts. The ship will return home on December 19, 2021.

This news comes as Royal Caribbean has tightened its mask policy, with guests now required to wear masks indoors, including in vaccinated areas. It comes due to the growing Omicron variant and increased cased of COVID worldwide.

Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

And if you like, feel free to cast your vote in the 2021 Cruise Ship Awards covering a range of categories, including best cruise ship and best cruise line.

EXPERT CRUISE TIPS & NEWS!

We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

RELATED CRUISE NEWS

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2021. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas
Copy link
CopyCopied