Royal Caribbean Ship Assists in Rough Sea Rescue Operation

Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas assisted the US Coast Guard (USCG) in a rescue operation during rough seas on Thursday, January 9, 2025. While the cruise ship did not take an active role in the incident, it did provide essential nearby observation and was standing ready to move in if necessary.

The incident took place east of Fort Lauderdale at 2 p.m. during Liberty of the Seas‘ day at sea, the last day of 4-night Bahamas Perfect Day cruise.

A private fishing boat experienced engine failure, leaving it adrift in rough waves with no means of control. The boat sent out distress signals and reportedly fired flares to attract emergency attention.

Liberty of the Seas was able to turn and find the fishing boat, but the condition of the waves made it impossible for the cruise ship to send out its pilot boat for assistance. Instead, the ship remained nearby while the USCG responded with a rescue helicopter and cutter.

One individual was airlifted from the water into the helicopter, but it is unclear how they ended up in the water. No one was brought aboard the cruise ship, as the USCG handled all contact with the individuals involved while Liberty of the Seas stayed on standby.

The cruise ship remained on the scene throughout the rescue operation in case further assistance was needed. As Liberty of the Seas was on her last day of the cruise with no ports of call scheduled, there was no disruption to the ship’s overall itinerary and she returned to her homeport, nearby Port Everglades, on time on Friday, January 10.

The 155,889-gross-ton, Freedom-class ship can welcome 3,798 passengers aboard at double occupancy, or up to 4,960 guests when fully booked with all berths filled. Liberty of the Seas is homeported from Port Everglades through April, offering 3- and 4-night Bahamas itineraries.

Liberty of the Seas Watches as Coast Guard Makes Rescue (Photo Credit: Mabel Dorta)

At the end of April, the ship will redeploy to Cape Bayonne, New Jersey to offer Bermuda and Canada sailings. She will return to Fort Lauderdale to begin another winter of Bahamas sailings at the end of October.

Not the Ship’s First Rescue

This is not the first time Liberty of the Seas has aided those in distress. Two years ago, in January 2023, while sailing similar Bahamas itineraries, the ship sighted a makeshift refugee craft in distress. Those 17 refugees were brought onboard the cruise ship for food, water, and medical assistance.

All vessels are obligated by international maritime law to offer assistance to any craft that appears in distress, no matter what the situation or circumstances for the stranded craft.

Cruise ships have often helped out when pleasure boats have engine trouble or otherwise need assistance, as well as picking up refugees from leaking, sinking, or ill-equipped boats that cannot handle the water conditions.

Liberty of the Seas Cruise Ship Overboard (Photo Credit: Enrico Powell / Shutterstock)

In any incident, local authorities are notified and will take appropriate action to repatriate refugees to their countries or origin or otherwise assist mariners as needed. Abandoned craft are noted so they do not present a hazard to other vessels in the area.

This is not the first rescue cruise ships have been involved with already in 2025. On Saturday, January 4, two people and their dog were caught in a cruise ship’s wake in Tampa Bay, which sank their smaller boat.

Two Royal Caribbean ships, Radiance of the Seas and Enchantment of the Seas, were nearby, but it is unclear which cruise ship’s wake was responsible for the incident. Nevertheless, the ships still offered assistance and deployed their own emergency teams as needed.