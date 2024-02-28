Royal Caribbean Rolls Out Shorter Sailings, Two Ships at LA

Royal Caribbean is releasing for sale a slew of short getaway cruises from homeports ranging from Florida to Texas and California. The voyages, with departures in 2025 and 2026, are open for bookings by Crown & Anchor Society members starting February 28, 2024, and will open to the general public the next day.

Two Ships Will Sail West Coast Itineraries

Looking to tempt cruisers seeking shorter cruises from US ports, Royal Caribbean rolled out a series of sailings from 3 to 6 nights, featuring sun destinations that include the cruise line’s private island retreats, Perfect Day at CocoCay, in The Bahamas, and Labadee, in Haiti.

In an exciting development, Royal Caribbean is introducing West Coast cruises from Los Angeles aboard the 4,900-guest Quantum of the Seas. The ship will operate 3- to 6-night voyages to ports in Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The ship, which launched in 2014, offers guests the popular SeaPlex, a massive indoor activity area with bumper cars and a roller-skating rink.

Photo Credit: Venturelli Luca / Shutterstock

Also offering cruises from Los Angeles will be the 3,386-guest Navigator of the Seas, sailing short getaways of 3 to 6 nights to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico, and Catalina Island, California. Guests interested in longer cruises can choose the ship’s 7-night Mexican Riviera sailings that add on port calls to Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

Line Offers Multiple Choices in Bahamas and Caribbean

In the Caribbean and the Bahamas, island-hopping cruisers can choose from a huge variety of itineraries aboard ships of various classes, including the popular Oasis-class vessels. These feature Utopia of the Seas, which is set to debut in July 2024, and Wonder of the Seas, which launched in 2022.

Royal Caribbean in June 2023 confirmed that Utopia of the Seas, with capacity for 5,668 guests, would be based in Port Canaveral, Florida, and following her debut later this year will offer 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

From April to August 2025, Wonder of the Seas will sail from Port Canaveral, featuring 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings. In August 2025, the 5,734-guest ship will deploy to PortMiami, and operate the same 3- and 4-night Bahamas schedule as Utopia of the Seas, calling at Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas

Onboard the Oasis-class ships, adventure seekers can get their thrills from the 10-story Ultimate Abyss dry slide, the Perfect Storm trio of waterslides, and the FlowRider surf simulator, plus zip lines and other activities. The ships feature more than 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges.

Cruisers from PortMiami can embark on 3- and 4-night Bahamas getaway cruises on Freedom of the Seas during summer 2025, and select from longer, 4- and 5-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean during winter 2025/26. The 3,600-guest ship will call at ports including George Town, Grand Cayman; Perfect Day at CocoCay, Labadee, and St. John, USVI, on the longer sailings.

Another Florida Port, Tampa, will host the 2,730-guest Enchantment of the Seas, which will feature 4- and 5-night voyages to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean, where calls will include exotic destinations like Belize City, Belize; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras.

The 5,000-guest Liberty of the Seas and 2,700-guest Jewel of the Seas will offer sailings from Fort Lauderdale, with both ships operating 3- and 4-night cruises to the Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Meanwhile, from the Port of Galveston, Mariner of the Seas, with capacity for 4,000 guests, will feature 4- and 5-night cruises to Western Caribbean destinations such as Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.