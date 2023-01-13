Royal Caribbean Reveals Wave Season Savings



Royal Caribbean is courting cruisers with Wave Season offers on sailings to the Caribbean, Europe and Alaska. The line also said cruisers should keep an eye out for “flash deals” in January.

Royal Caribbean Discounts Fares by 30%

Royal Caribbean is answering the call from would-be cruisers looking for savings and deals on upcoming sailings. On new bookings through January 31, the line is reducing cruise fares by 30% for every guest and offering its Kids Sail Free deal as well. The promotion is valid for bookings made on or after January 3.

The deals are good for cruises departing in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and some blackout dates apply. Royal Caribbean said flash deals would be announced during January as well, including offers such as $550 instant savings, and discounts on beverage and dining package, shore excursions, internet access and other services.

Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Royal Caribbean pointed out that, according to a recent AAA survey, 52% of adults say they are likely to consider a vacation at sea. That’s up from 45% a year ago. Advance bookings are robust, the line indicated, citing its single-largest booking day ever on Black Friday, in November 2022.

The cruise line’s newest ship, set to debut in July, Icon of the Seas, is included in the Wave Season promotion. The 250,800-gross-ton ship is under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, and will be the largest cruise ship at sea after it launches.

Accommodating 5,610 guests at double capacity, Icon of the Seas will initially homeport in Miami. Icon of the Seas was named the Most Anticipated New Cruise Ship in the 2022 Cruise Hive Ship Awards, receiving 37% of the votes.

Offers Abound During Wave Season

Wave Season, the annual cruise booking promotional extravaganza, typically is held during the first quarter of each year. Cruise lines roll out marketing campaigns and fare and services discounts designed to entice cruisers to reserve their vacations.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

Other recently announced campaigns by competing cruise lines include Celebrity Cruises, which is offering a 75% discount on the second guest in a stateroom plus up to an $800 onboard credit. The deal is good on bookings through March 1.

Carnival Cruise Line unveiled 15-plus deals on Caribbean cruises booked by January 31. These include upgrades, lower deposits and shipboard credits.

Luxury lines offer deals as well. Silversea Cruises, for example, said guests can save up to 20% on new bookings made by February 28, plus up to 40% on certain expedition cruises. Reduced deposits and onboard credits also are part of the promotion.

