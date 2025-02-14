Royal Caribbean Replaces Call to Own Private Island

Royal Caribbean’s Adventure Of The Seas just made a change to its itinerary for its 6-night Western Caribbean cruise embarking on August 16, 2025.

This itinerary change was announced in a letter, outlining that instead of stopping at Perfect Day at CocoCay on August 17, 2025, the Voyager-class vessel will instead be making a stop in Georgetown, Grand Cayman.

CocoCay is Royal Caribbean’s private destination for Royal Caribbean guests in the Bahamas. It features beautiful beaches and exciting activities such as zip-lining, the Thrill Water Park, and every water sport one can imagine.

In the letter, Royal Caribbean stated, “Due to a berthing conflict at Perfect Day at CocoCay, we’ve adjusted our itinerary, and will now visit Georgetown, Grand Cayman, instead.”

Berthing conflicts can happen when several cruise ships are scheduled to visit the same port on the same day, but the port facilities may not be equipped to handle all of the ships depending on the size or passenger capacity.

But due to this change, the only ship at CocoCay on August 17 will be Utopia of the Seas.

CocoCay typically has the capacity for two ships, suggesting the conflict might be due to another reason, such as pre-planned maintenance. However, the cruise line has yet to confirm a specific reason for the change in itinerary.

This 6-night round-trip voyage will be based out of Port Canaveral, Florida, and will also call on Falmouth, Jamaica, on August 19, and Labadee, Haiti, another Royal Caribbean private destination, on August 20, disembarking on August 22.

As of this time, all other ports of call remain unaffected.

In light of the itinerary change, as a show of good faith, Royal Caribbean will be adding credits to spend on board per stateroom.

Interior and ocean view cabins will be getting $50 USD, balcony cabins will be receiving $75 USD, and suites will be receiving $100 USD. An additional $25 USD will be given to staterooms with three or more passengers.

For anyone thinking about booking this sailing, it’s worth noting that Royal Caribbean has yet to update the itinerary on their website.

Are Big Ships Causing Overcrowding?

This is not the first time Royal Caribbean has has to change its itinerary due to berthing conflicts, but it is interesting that it is happening at its own private destination.

Passengers of Adventure Of The Seas might be especially disappointed about this itinerary change, especially since this 6-night cruise is advertised as one that specifically goes to Perfect Day at CocoCay – which is one of the most popular cruise line-owned private islands out there.

Allure of the Seas and Adventure of the Seas at CocoCay (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

One passenger who booked the cruise stated, “I am heart broken, and was so excited to see Utopia of the Seas in her glory,” expressing their disappointment both about the itinerary change and the missed chance to see Royal Caribbean’s newest ship.

Initially, Utopia Of The Seas and Adventure Of The Seas were both set to be at CocoCay on August 17, 2025.

Utopia Of The Seas is due to embark from Port Canaveral, Florida, on August 15, 2025, and will sail to Nassau, Bahamas, on August 16, before stopping at CocoCay on August 17.

This means that combined, the two ships could have brought up to 9,506 passengers to the island destination – which can accommodate up to 13,000 guests in one day.

The newly built Utopia Of The Seas has a maximum passenger capacity of 5,668, sitting at 236,470 gross tons, meaning it is almost twice the size of Adventure Of The Seas.

Others commented on the situation, pointing out that from August 18 through August 21, 2025, there will be two cruise ships stopping at CocoCay daily, which can be confirmed with cruise tracking data.

With Utopia of the Seas‘ large passenger capacity, it may make it harder to accommodate the up to 3,807 guests that could be booked onboard Adventure of the Seas – especially if something more is going on in the port that day.

Celebrity Cruises, which is owned by Royal Caribbean, was also given permission to visit the exclusive destination as of April 2024, so it’s possible that more itinerary changes could be coming due to congestion or additional berthing conflicts.