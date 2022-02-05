Royal Caribbean Removes Book By Deadline for Future Cruise Credits

Royal Caribbean has removed its “book redeem/by” deadline date for future cruise credits. This change of policy eliminates the need for guests to decide on booking a cruise well before the expiration of their FCC. This will be incredibly convenient for guests who had received FCC’s for canceled cruises, but who have so far not been able or willing to rebook.

Thousands of quests that would lose their Future Cruise Credit if they did not book on time now can redeem their credit for any voyage sailing or departing on or before the same day.

Limited Choice in Cruises

In a letter sent to travel advisors and travel agents, Royal Caribbean says the policy change to remove the book by/ redeem by date comes from a limited choice in available cruises.

Royal Caribbean has been forced to cancel several cruises on several different ships in the last months. Although thousands of guests have been sailing, the choice in cruises remains limited due to lower occupancy rates, while onboard policies for COVID prevention are also making many guests decide to postpone cruises for now.

Aurora Yera-Rodriguez, the Assistant Vice President for Guest Experience, said the following:

“In light of the current global situation, we understand that options for cruises have been limited for guests who’d like to redeem their Future Cruise Credit (FCC). As a result. we’d like to advise you of positive changes we’ve made to the booking terms of your clients FCC. We’ve removed the “book by/ redeem by” deadline, and FCCs can now be redeemed anytime up until the expiration date listed on the certificate – allowing your clients even more choice and more time when it comes to planning their long-awaited dream getaway!”

Royal Caribbean follows Norwegian Cruise Line, which implemented a similar policy last week.

How Can Future Cruise Credits Be Redeemed?

Guests who got their FCC through the Cruise with Confidence program can use these for any sailing that departs within a year of their original sail date or by December 31, 2022, whichever is the later date.

Suppose the cruise line canceled a guest’s voyage as part of the company’s suspension due to COVID-19. In that case, they can book any sailing departing on or before December 31, 2022, or one year from the original sailing date, whichever is later.

Guests can redeem their future cruise credits for any voyage sailing on or before the expiration date of the certificate. If the credit expires on December 31, 2022, guests can now use it for any sailing on or before that date.

Guests with several future cruise credits can now combine these to use on the same voyage. For those traveling with other guests on the same booking, the value of the FCC can be shared across all guests.

Royal Caribbean has been busy ensuring guests have the most favorable booking possibilities for a cruise onboard one of their ships. Besides removing the book by date from FCC’s guests can also still profit from the Cruise with Confidence program, a voluntary program designed to provide guests with different options and additional flexibility when booking a cruise.