Royal Caribbean Releases Serenade of the Seas Alaska Protocols for July

Royal Caribbean has released yet another set of health protocols for Serenade of the Seas sailing to Alaska for July. The ship will be sailing in the Northern State this summer, from Seattle, Washington, and the health requirements for these sailings differ again from other departures such as Florida.

Serenade of the Seas Protocols

As the state of Washington has not put a ban on proof of vaccination Royal Caribbean has chosen to require all guests of 16 years old and above to be fully vaccinated. However, the line also stipulates that it will lower the vaccination age requirement from 16 to 12 years of age from August 1. At this time, guests aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 when they arrive in Seattle.

Therefore, the line complies with the CDC’s requirements that the ship may only sail with a minimum of 95% vaccinated guests while all crew members will also be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Before guests can board Serenade of the Seas, there are a few steps they need to comply with. Guests must be vaccinated a full 14 days before boarding; this means getting both jabs.

The cruise line further advises guests to download the Royal Caribbean App 30 days before boarding to select an arrival time slot to board the ship. This is to accommodate boarding and testing requirements for several guests at a time. One day before boarding, guests will need to fill out the Guest Health questionnaire on the Royal App.

Once guests arrive in the terminal, those younger guests that have not been vaccinated will undergo COVID-19 testing before boarding the vessel. This is for guests aged 2-15 years of age.

What to Expect Aboard the Ship

Wearing masks? Yes, count on it. Royal Caribbean says it has to comply with the regulations that the CDC has set out and as such, masks are mandatory onboard the ship. All guests aged two and above must wear the masks when inside the ship, except when eating or drinking.

Even though all guests onboard have been vaccinated, social distancing measures have also been implemented onboard the ships.

Dining venues, including the Main Dining Room, will offer socially distanced seating areas where sections for everyone have been set up and other sections for vaccinated guests only. My Time dining will not be available for passengers traveling with unvaccinated children.

Another change onboard, although Windjammer will be open for business as usual, the food will be served by crew members.

There will be no free shore time for those guests who wish to go ashore and travel with unvaccinated passengers in their party. These guests will need to purchase a tour to be able to go ashore.

Royal’s Alaska Cruises

Serenade of the Seas will be the first ship to start resume cruises to Alaska with a 7-night itinerary from Seattle, July 19, and as such, will have two voyages where guests 12-16 years of age will not need to be vaccinated. Ovation of the Seas will also sail 7-night Alaska itineraries from Seattle, starting August 13 and protocols will come out for those sailings soon.