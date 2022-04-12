Royal Caribbean Releases Protocols For Summer Season in Italy and Spain 

With the Mediterranean summer fast approaching, Royal Caribbean has released the details of health and safety protocols for cruises sailing from ports in Italy and Spain.

No less than six Royal Caribbean cruise ships are sailing from ports in the popular cruise destinations, with the biggest draw being the biggest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas.

Sailing from Barcelona and Civitavecchia, the 236,857 gross tons cruise ship will be visiting La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Marseille, Barcelona, and Palma de Mallorca starting this early May.

Royal Caribbean Releases New Health Protocols

Royal Caribbean International posted the new Health and Safety guidelines for cruises sailing from ports in Italy and Spain this summer.

With six cruise ships sailing in the area this summer, guests will be happy to know that many of the health aspects in place in the US remain the same, at least through May 31, when the new regulations will be re-evaluated.

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

To enter Italy and Spain, several forms, tests, and/or vaccinations need to be in order. Those guests with an EU COVID-19 certificate will need to bring that when entering Spain. Guests who do not have this certificate will need to fill out a simple form online to give them the Spain Travel Health certificate.

For Italy, all guests aged six and up will need to complete a European Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before entering Italy. As for testing and vaccinations, it becomes a little more complicated.

Cruises from Italy and Spain

Guests who have been fully vaccinated would need to bring proof that verifies guests have received all doses in their vaccine series and have received their booster if the second vaccine was administered over 270 days ago.

Royal Caribbean will not accept a Certificate of Recovery instead of a vaccination record card for guests of vaccine eligible age. Guests who do not comply with the vaccination regulation are considered not vaccinated.

For cruises sailing from Italy, all fully vaccinated guests must show a negative result for a PCR or antigen test taken no more than one day before boarding day. For Spain, this timeline is extended by an extra day, so testing two days before boarding day.

Kids aged 2-11 will take a complimentary test in the terminal before boarding, which must be negative to sail. All unvaccinated guests will take a test at the terminal at their own expense of $55.

While a Certificate of Recovery is not accepted in place of a vaccine card, it is accepted as a replacement for a pre-cruise COVID-19 test result to board the ship if it meets specific requirements. Masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests, while unvaccinated guests will be expected to wear a mask.

Six Ships In The Mediterranean This Year

Royal Caribbean will deploy six cruise ships to the Mediterranean this summer season. Including two of the company’s newest cruise ships, Wonder of the Seas and the Quantum Ultra-class Odyssey of the Seas.

From May 8, through October 23, Wonder of the Seas will be sailing cruises calling at La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Marseille, Barcelona, and Palma de Mallorca, sailing from Barcelona and Civitavecchia.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Odyssey of the Seas will be sailing from Civitavecchia and sail Eastern Mediterranean itineraries that call in Greece, Turkey, Israel, Italy, and Cyprus. The 4,200-passenger cruise ship will be in the Mediterranean between May and October 19.

Jewel of the Seas will sail a short season in the Mediterranean and sail from Tarragona on three cruises between September 19 and October 25. Brilliance of the Seas will sail 7-night cruises from Ravenna in Italy, sailing the Greek Islands, Montenegro, and Croatia.

Vision of the Seas will sail from Barcelona to the Western Mediterranean and Greek Islands on cruises lasting between five to 12 nights. Lastly, Rhapsody of the Seas will operate cruises between the Greek Islands, Israel, and the Western and Eastern Mediterranean from Barcelona, Piraeus, Haifa, Civitavecchia, and Ravenna.

All ships will be bound to the health and safety procedures Royal Caribbean has released this week, although they may be subject to change and will be under review on May 31, 2022.