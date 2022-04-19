Royal Caribbean Releases Protocols for Cruises From the UK

Royal Caribbean has released the health protocols for cruises from the United Kingdom. Although the COVID-19 protocols have mostly disappeared in the UK, Royal Caribbean will be holding on to the procedures it has in place in other countries.

The UK protocols closely mirror those in place in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean and are in place on departures through May 31, 2022.

Royal Caribbean has one ship sailing in the United Kingdom this summer. Between May 13 to October 5, 2022, Anthem of the Seas will be operating cruises ranging in length between two- and 14-days from Southampton. Destinations include Norway, Western Europe, Spain and Portugal, and the Canary Islands.

Anthem of the Seas Pre-Cruise Requirements

With ships sailing globally this summer, Royal Caribbean has released health protocols for each homeport. Today, April 19, the cruise line released the guidelines for the UK. Guests booked on the voyages sailing from Southampton onboard Anthem of the Seas will need to comply with various protocols to ensure everyone onboard stays safe.

Photo Credit: Gail Heaton / Shutterstock

The UK does not have any restrictions on entry. When you travel to England, you do not need to complete a UK passenger locator form before you travel, take any COVID-19 tests before or after you arrive, or quarantine when you arrive.

Vaccinations

All guests older than 12 years old will need to be fully vaccinated, with their last shot no less than 14 days before sailing. To be considered fully vaccinated, guests must have received all doses in their vaccine series and have received their booster if the second vaccine was administered over nine months ago.

Kids between five and eleven years old do not need to be vaccinated. A recovery certificate will not be accepted instead of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Testing

Guests who have proof of their vaccinations being fully up to date, must also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 Antigen or PCR test result conducted at a certified testing location or supervised by a healthcare telemedicine professional. The test must be taken no more than two days before sailing.

Kids 2 years and older who are not up-to-date with their vaccines or unvaccinated will be required to present a negative test result for a COVID-19 test taken no more than one day before sailing.

Those guests who are not considered vaccinated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or who are not up-to-date with their vaccines will need to do additional testing during the sailings. These tests will cost $55 per guest age 12 and older.

While Onboard Anthem of the Seas

Onboard Anthem of the Seas, the regulations are the same as on all Royal Caribbean ships. Masks are fully optional for all guests, while unvaccinated guests are expected to wear their masks inside the ship.

Photo Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wi

Kids will need to wear their masks when in Adventure Ocean, while all guests must wear a mask in the cruise terminal and, depending on local regulations, at various ports of call.

There are no restrictions on going ashore in any of the ports. Some ports may decide to require additional testing before going ashore. For cruises visiting France, guests from Orange-listed countries will not be allowed off the ship. Orange countries include Australia, China, Russia, and more.

Leaving the UK after a cruise

Royal Caribbean has already listed several options for guests who need to provide a negative test result before returning to their home country. There is a number of testing options at Heathrow and Gatwick airports. Guests will need to register beforehand.

Several private health clinics also offer testing before flying; this includes The Regenerative Clinic or Randox Health. Vaccinated North American guests can travel with telehealth testing kits such as eMed for U.S. guests and Switch Health tests for Canadian guests.

Anthem of the Seas in the UK

Starting May 13, Anthem of the Seas will be sailing a series of voyages from Southampton in southern England. The cruises will have a wide range of destinations, including cruises to Norway and the Norwegian Fjords, a 14-night Mediterranean Cities Cruise, a 9-night Spain & Portugal Cruise, and a 12-night Discover The Canaries Cruise.

The first cruise from Southampton will be a short 2-night cruise to Le Havre. The second voyage will take Anthem of the Seas on an exploration of the Norwegian Fjords, visiting Stavanger, Geiranger, Olden, and Bergen.