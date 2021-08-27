Royal Caribbean Releases New Wonder of the Seas Video on Sea Trials

Undoubtedly, all avid cruise fans heard that the next world’s largest cruise ship recently underwent its sea trials. Royal Caribbean has now released a new video covering the major milestone and what took place.

Wonder of the Seas Sea Trials Video

On August 20, the next world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, departed the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, to begin the important sea trials. It was a major milestone as the huge new cruise ship for Royal Caribbean is in the final stages of construction.

Wonder of the Seas During Sea Trials (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

Wonder of the Seas, the 5th Oasis-class cruise ship, spent a few days out at sea to make sure she is seaworthy and to test things like propulsion, including technical aspects that can only be tested while at sea.

Since the vessel has arrived back at the shipyard, the cruise line has released a new video of Wonder of the Seas during her sea trials and some of the important tests that took place. You can watch the video below:

The sea trials lasted for four days and covered 1,550 nautical miles. The ship was pushed to its limits during a series of tests, including propulsion, navigation, engine performance systems, and much more. There were a total of 40 sea acceptance tests completed. Many inspections were completed, including checking piping, electricity, and the HVAC systems.

Wonder of the Seas went as fast as 24 knots while out at sea, 2,450 feet per minute. There were 500 Royal Caribbean team members and shipyard workers inclined in the sea trials.

Wonder of the Seas During Sea Trials (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

With the vessel arriving back at the shipyard, work continues outfitting all the interior spaces to make sure the ship is completed in time for delivery to the cruise line in early 2022. The new Oasis-class cruise ship will first be experienced by guests in Asia when she debuts out of Shanghai, China, in March 2022. The ship will offer four- to nine-night itineraries to Japan from Shanghai and then Hong Kong.#

Once completed, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship will be an impressive 236,857 gross tons making her the new world’s largest cruise ship and taking over the title from sister ship Symphony of the Seas. There will be a guest capacity of 5,734 at double occupancy, along with 2,300 international crew members.