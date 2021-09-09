Royal Caribbean Releases New Video Ahead of Restarting Cruises from California

Not just guests are excited about Royal Caribbean restarting operations from California, but also the cruise line! A new video has been released in anticipation of Navigator of the Seas resuming from Los Angeles in November.

Navigator of the Seas to Resume from Los Angeles

In November, the first Royal Caribbean cruise ship is preparing to resume operations out of Los Angeles, California, and a new video has been released. This will be the first ship in the fleet to restart from the state since suspensions first started in March 2020.

You can watch the newly released video below:

Navigator of the Seas will begin cruises on November 18, 2021, from the Port of Los Angeles. The first cruise back will be a seven-night itinerary, including Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta, all in the Mexican Riviera. The voyage will also include three days at sea, providing guests the time to enjoy the newly upgraded cruise ship.

The Royal Caribbean vessel will continue to sail cruises out of LA on short three-, four- and five-night itineraries. The Four-night cruises will have one sea day along with a call at Catalina Island and Ensenada. The three-night itinerary will only have a call at Ensenada.

For departures from the U.S., including California, guests aged 12 and over have to provide proof of vaccination. Guests under this age will still be allowed to cruise, but there will be protocols in place.

All guests also have to provide a negative test result within three days before departure. However, by the time Navigator of the Seas sets sail, the policy would have already changed to within two days as per CDC requirements.

Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean

With some time to go until the Royal Caribbean cruise ship resumes operations, protocols could change by then. The situation remains fluid, so do make sure to check with the cruise line on any adjustments to the protocols.

Royal Caribbean will be showcasing one of its newly amplified cruise ships. Navigator of the Seas underwent a major $115 million upgrade in 2019. As part of the enhancements, there’s the new three-level Lime & Coconut bar, The Blaster aqua coaster, the headfirst mat racer named Riptide, the first blow-dry bar at sea and tons of new improvements.

Navigator of the Seas will be the eighteenth ship in the fleet to resume operations. However, not the first to restart from the state, as Carnival Cruise Line has already resumed sailings from Long Beach towards the end of August 2021.