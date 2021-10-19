Royal Caribbean Releases New Odyssey of the Seas Hyperlapse Tour

Royal Caribbean has released a new hyperlapse tour of its newest ship in the fleet, Odyssey of the Seas. It’s a nice way to see all the latest features the ship offers in a nice quick video.

A Look at Newest Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

If you’ve been thinking about a cruise on Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, then a newly released hyperlapse tour could be good for you. The cruise line has released a new video showcasing the new ship with all its features and venues. You can watch the video below:

Highlights onboard include a Caribbean-inspired pool deck, The Lime & Coconut bar, Playmakers Sports bar & Arcade, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Teppanyaki, the SkyPad virtual reality bungee trampoline feature, FlowRider surf simulator, skydiving with RipCord by iFly, the North Star and a next-generation SeaPlex that includes Bumper Cars!

Odyssey of the Seas began cruises on July 31, 2021, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ship departed on her maiden voyage following the cancellation of the ship’s season in Isreal and some delays kick-starting service from Florida due to COVID onboard.

The vessel is the second Quantum Ultra-class ship and follows sister ship Spectrum of the Seas, which entered service in April 2019. Odyssey of the Seas, constructed at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, is 167,704 gross tons and 1,138 feet long.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The ship has a guest capacity of 4,198 at double occupancy, along with 1,550 international crew members. Currently, Royal Caribbean ships are not sailing at total capacity due to health protocols in place.

Odyssey of the Seas is currently sailing six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale in Flordia. For summer 2022, the vessel will be sailing Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona, Spain.