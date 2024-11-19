Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean Releases New Cruises for 12 Ships

By Lissa Poirot
Icon of the Seas in Miami, Florida
Icon of the Seas in Miami, Florida (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov)

Twelve Royal Caribbean ships have their new lineups revealed for 2026 to 2027, and frequent guests will find a mix of Caribbean and Northeast itineraries with familiar destinations.

The new itineraries will depart from Port Canaveral, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa, Florida; Galveston, Texas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Bayonne, New Jersey; and Baltimore, Maryland, with everything from short escapes to extended journeys.

The announcement highlights voyages on the cruise line’s newest Icon-class ships, Icon of the Seas and Star of the Seas, the latter debuting next summer, 2025. The vessels will each offer 7-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises from Miami and Port Canaveral, respectively.

Guests on those sailings will enjoy stops at Royal Caribbean’s private destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, and, starting in late 2026, the much-anticipated Royal Beach Club Cozumel in Mexico.

The new private club, currently under construction, will debut after a $125-million investment to provide a secluded beach experience with private cabanas, multiple pools, swim-up bars, and authentic Mexican cuisine and entertainment inspired by local culture.

Other notable offerings include the schedule for the revamped Allure of the Seas. The 225,282-gross-ton ship will feature new entertainment venues, enhanced dining, and expanded onboard attractions for its 6,780 guests when it debuts its $100-million new look in April 2025.

Additionally, Symphony of the Seas will begin its cruises from its new homeport of Galveston, following in the wake of Adventure of the SeasLiberty of the Seas, and Allure of the Seas to offer year-round cruises to the Texas market.

The newly revealed season launches in November 2026 and wraps up in April 2027. Crown & Anchor Society members will receive early booking access starting November 20, 2024, while general bookings open on November 21.

Mostly Caribbean Adventures for Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s 2026-27 season will focus predominantly on the Caribbean. From Port Canaveral, Star of the Seas will offer year-round adventures to the area, including visits to Roatan, Honduras, and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Sailing from PortMiami, Icon of the Seas will continue the popular lineup it’s been sailing since its January 2024 debut, visiting ports like Philipsburg, St. Maarten, and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, in the US Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, Allure of the Seas, departing from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades, will sail 6- and 8-night itineraries to destinations like the Bahamas, Aruba, and Curacao, along with Royal Caribbean’s private destination on Haiti, Labadee.

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas
Photo Credit: NAN728 / Shutterstock

Adventure of the Seas will split its Caribbean season departures between Port Canaveral and Port Everglades, offering 6- and 8-night itineraries to the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Enchantment of the Seas, based in Tampa, will feature 7-night western Caribbean voyages to Belize, Honduras, and Mexico, while Symphony of the Seas will sail similar 6- and 8-night routes from Texas.

Cruises from San Juan, Puerto Rico, will also be available on both Brilliance of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas. The first vessel will venture into the southern Caribbean, operating 7-night cruises to Antigua and the US Virgin Islands during the winter season, as the latter sails year-round to Dominica and the British Virgin Islands.

Read Also: Eastern vs. Western Caribbean Cruise: Which Will I Prefer?

From Cape Liberty in New Jersey, Oasis of the Seas will sail to the Bahamas in the summer months, while Odyssey of the Seas alternates between winter trips to the Bahamas and longer summer voyages to the Caribbean, arriving in destinations like St. Lucia, Barbados, and St. Kitts.

Independence of the Seas will also alternate between summer trips to Bermuda and the Caribbean and winter voyages to Canada, Boston, and Portland, Maine, showcasing fall foliage from Cape Liberty departures.

Finally, Vision of the Seas will provide 5- to 9-night sailings from Baltimore to Bermuda, the Bahamas, and New England, including autumn cruises to Bar Harbor, Maine, and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot has been covering travel for more than a decade, including sites such as TripAdvisor, CruiseCritic, The Points Guy, Family Vacation Critic, and Family Traveller. Her love of travel has led Lissa to visit more than 43 countries and has her on a mission to see every state in the U.S. (only 4 states to go!). When she's not traveling, she's exploring new attractions and events on the weekends, be it in New York City or Philadelphia, as Lissa lives between both fabulous cities.

