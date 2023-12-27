Royal Caribbean Releases Jaw-Dropping Stats to End 2023

It’s been a great year for Royal Caribbean International, which is backed up by some tremendous numbers to close out the year. The cruise line has shared a variety of fun facts and statistics from the year – how many have you been a part of?

6 Million Royal Caribbean Passengers and 252 Ports WorldWide!

The past 12 months have been great ones for Royal Caribbean, with more than six million guests setting sail with the cruise line on their fleet of 26 ships, from the grandmother of the fleet – Grandeur of the Seas – to the newest vessel hosting guests, Wonder of the Seas.

Together, the ships have visited a total of 252 ports of call worldwide, from Alaska to Australia, the Mediterranean to the Caribbean, Asia to South America. The most popular port of call in the world is Cozumel, Mexico, with more than 3.6 million guests visiting each year on a variety of Western Caribbean itineraries to enjoy the vibrant culture of the welcoming destination.

Of course, guests have also greatly enjoyed stunning itineraries exploring European capitals, adventuring in Alaska’s Inside Passage, saying Aloha to Hawaii, and so many more amazing destinations, all with Royal Caribbean’s exciting onboard features and great amenities.

Of special interest is Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, which is always a favorite port of call for experienced cruisers and new sailors alike. The new year will bring even new experiences to the island as well with the opening of the adults-only Hideaway Beach.

14.5 Million Ice Cream Cones!

With so many great destinations to visit, passengers need to keep up their energy. Royal Caribbean has stepped up to the plate with 14.5 million ice cream cones served across the fleet – more than one million ice cream cones every month, which means more than 39,700 ice cream cones every single day!

For passengers who want more adult energy, Royal Caribbean ships have served up more than 3.3 million pina coladas throughout the year, a great way to say “cheers!” to a great cruise vacation.

Royal Caribbean Pizza Venue (Photo Copyright: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock)

Of course, guests have many other choices to enjoy onboard as well, such as a slice of Sorrento’s pizza (which remains free after the spicy-as-pepperoni pizzagate controversy!), delicious dining in the Main Dining Rooms or the Windjammer buffet, tons of specialty dining options, and much more on every ship.

12.8k Royal Caribbean Peformances

From aqua shows to ice shows to detailed production shows in the main lounges, Royal Caribbean always puts on great entertainment on every cruise. In 2023, the cruise line’s various casts put on 12,800 performances – an astonishing 246 shows per week, or between 9 and 10 shows per ship every single week!

The exact number of shows varies per ship and per sailing. Longer sailings on larger ships tend to offer more performances, while smaller ships may not have all the same show venues. Shorter cruises also don’t have the time to offer as many shows, but still have at least 1-2 performances for travelers to enjoy.

AquaTheater at the Aft of the Ship

Also onboard are other fun entertainment options, such as comedians, live music, seaside movies, and a wide range of activities, from trivia and games to sports competitions, informative lectures, and more.

82,135 Casino Jackpots Won

Some of the biggest excitement onboard can be found in the casino, and throughout the year, Royal Caribbean has seen 82,135 jackpots won – what a great way to celebrate a cruise vacation! Of course, guests can win slot jackpots as well as try their hand at blackjack, roulette, craps, and other games.

Royal Caribbean Casino Expansion (Photo Credit: Trimline)

Every cruise is a win with Royal Caribbean, whether or not guests spend time in the casino. With great food, stellar entertainment, amazing ports to visit, fabulous amenities onboard, and so much more – that’s a jackpot for every cruiser!

Even More to Come in 2024

While 2023 was a phenomenal year for the cruise line, Royal Caribbean is gearing up for even more excitement in 2024 with the long-awaited debut of Icon of the Seas, the largest and most innovative cruise ship in history, which itself has impressive numbers.

Royal Caribbean’s icon of the Seas (Photo Credit: Jouni Niskakoski)

The ship is 250,800 gross tons and 1,198 feet long, with 18 decks of fun and adventure for guests to explore. Eight distinct neighborhoods can be found around the ship, including transformational spaces like the instantly recognizable AquaDome. Seven pools, nine hot tubs, and six record-breaking waterslides are just some of the aquatic fun onboard, and guests can refresh themselves at more than 20 dining venues.

Also coming in 2024 is the last of the Oasis-class vessels when Utopia of the Seas debuts in July, completing the iconic class of ships with new secrets of her own. How will you add to Royal Caribbean’s numbers in 2024?