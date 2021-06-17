Royal Caribbean Releases Health Protocols for Freedom of the Seas July Cruises

Royal Caribbean has released the health protocols for Freedom of the Seas departures out of Miami, Florida, starting from July 2, 2021. It is important to know that the protocols are for July sailings only.

Freedom of the Seas will be the first ship in the fleet to resume cruise operations from the U.S. She will be the first of many vessels that are returning to service this summer.

Freedom of the Seas Health Protocols

Now that Royal Caribbean has released the health protocols for Freedom for the Seas, guests can decide if they should still go ahead with a long-awaited cruise vacation. The detailed protocols were released on June 17, and guests booked on the July sailings out of Miami will still receive full details before departure.

Royal Caribbean says it strongly recommends passengers 16 and older to be fully vaccinated, and during check-in, guests will be asked to show proof of full vaccination such as the CDC record card. Those guests who are not fully vaccinated will have to undergo additional testing at their own expense and follow different protocols to those fully vaccinated.

Freedom of the Seas Vaccination Guidelines

Those over the age of 16 and not fully vaccinated will have to undergo a PCR test which will cost $135 per guest which will be added to the onboard account. Those guests of two years old to five years old will have a free PCR test.

The Royal Caribbean App will be an important part of the cruise to make sure guests remain safe. Before even stepping onboard, a health questionnaire must be completed on the app and an allocated arrival time to the terminal chosen.

Even though most guests are expected to be fully vaccinated, there will be different rules for those not fully vaccinated. This covers a wide range of experiences during the cruise. The onboard SeaPass will be required to access lounges, show, and dining venues, and this will let the crew keeps things organized.

Also Read: Royal Caribbean Clarifies Vaccine Policy Including Florida Cruises

There will be venues and events that will only be available for vaccinated guests on Freedom of the Seas. In the main dining room, the areas will be split up in addition to spaced seating. There will be more times allocated for showtimes, and select shows will only be for vaccinated passengers. There will be shows that will allow all guests too.

All guests have to wear a face mask indoors unless seated and actively eating or drinking. Outdoors, the rules are more relaxed including at Perfect Day at CocoCay. Vaccinated guests don’t have to wear a mask in any of the venues. Royal Caribbean has said that the CDC is to releases further updated guidance on mask policies for vaccinated passengers so these details could change further.

When it comes to shore excursions, it depends on the local authorities, and Royal Caribbean will provide further details during the voyages. To access many venues and dining, guests will have to make a reservation using the Royal Caribbean App. You can read all the details on the health protocols for Freedom of the Seas here.

Freedom of the Seas July Sailings

Following a simulated sailing to stress test protocols departing June 20 out of Miami, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship will begin paid sailings on July 2, 2021. The ship will sail 3- and 4-night cruises, including calls to the Bahamas and the cruise line’s private island destination of Perfect Day at CocoCay out of PortMiami.