Royal Caribbean Releases Health Protocols for Bahamas Sailings

Royal Caribbean has released an extensive list of requirements for all those sailing onboard Adventure of the Seas from Nassau in the Bahamas. These guidelines are, although extensive, only for guests on these specific sailings.

The cruise line has detailed that all guests onboard for these sailings must be fully vaccinated if they are 16 years or above before August 1 and 12 years and above from August 1 onwards.

While a cruise is supposed to be fun, the long list of requirements, especially for the younger ones under 16 years of age if not vaccinated, will require parents to pay special attention to meet all requirements.

Adventure of the Seas Guests to be Fully Vaccinated

Although Royal Caribbean has been focussing more and more ships towards the unvaccinated cruise pathway in the United States, the same is not true for sailings from Nassau in the Bahamas. The cruise line expects all guests to be fully vaccinated before coming onboard. All crew onboard will similarly be fully vaccinated.

Photo Credit: NAN728 / Shutterstock.com

While the guidelines for vaccinated guests are reasonably relaxed, guests that are not vaccinated, such as the under 16’s, will need to comply with the following guidelines:

All unvaccinated guests age 12 and older will need to arrange and take an RT-PCR test at their guardian’s own expense no more than five days before arriving in The Bahamas. The Bahamas require this test to enter the country.

All unvaccinated youth guests older than two years old will take a second, but complementary, SARS-CoV-2 test at the cruise check-in hotel in Nassau on boarding day.

Unvaccinated guests will need to take another COVID test onboard on day six of the cruise to comply with the rules and regulations regarding entering the United States and Canada.

The littlest guests aged two years and under do not need to take a COVID-19 test.

Wearing Masks

Whether vaccinated or not, all guests are required to wear their masks during transit and passing customs and immigration. Vaccinated guests do not need to wear a face-covering on the ship or a Perfect Day at CocoCay. During ports of call, guests are required to follow the local guidance.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

For guests that are not vaccinated, the cruise line has adopted a different set of regulations. Masks are not required in open-air areas onboard the ship or at Perfect Day at CocoCay unless you are in a crowded setting.

However, masks are not allowed to be worn in the pool or anywhere else where they could get wet. Masks must be worn at all times indoors unless a guest is actively eating or drinking.

Again, the youngest guests under the age of two do not need to wear masks.

Bahamas and Travel Requirements

Each day a person who is not vaccinated is in the Bahamas, a health survey must be filled out about the health status of the unvaccinated guest. This can be done onboard through the Royal Caribbean app.

Photo Credit: byvalet / Shutterstock.com

All guests 18 years and above must have a Bahamas health Visa, which guests can acquire through the Bahamas tourism website. Those under the age of 18 should be added to the parents’ visa. Guests should print out the visa so authorities can scan the QR code when entering the country. Other requirements include:

RT-PCR Test Result: Unvaccinated guests age 12 and up will need to submit a negative RT-PCR result as a part of the Bahamas Health Visa online application process.

Unvaccinated guests age 12 and up will need to submit a negative RT-PCR result as a part of the Bahamas Health Visa online application process. Vaccine Card: Vaccinated guests must bring their original hard copy of vaccination proof issued by their government’s health authority (for example, a U.S. CDC Vaccination Record Card) and be ready to present it to the board.

The cruise line has several more requirements for those traveling on these voyages, and guests are encouraged to make sure they comply. Cruising might be back, but the list of requirements is certainly not making it easier to go on a vacation. To learn more about these requirements, you can read more on the Royal Caribbean website.