Royal Caribbean Releases First Look at Wonder of the Seas Ahead of Maiden Voyage

The most anticipated new cruise ship in the world, the largest cruise ship in the world, the most updated, innovative ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet – but what is Wonder of the Seas really all about?

Royal Caribbean International has released new photos of the ship ahead of her March 4, 2022 maiden voyage, giving guests an exclusive inside look at this amazing vessel.

Wonder No Longer

The fifth ship in the Oasis-class, Wonder of the Seas has been giving guests plenty to wonder about since the ship was first announced in 2016. Speculation about the ship was high for years, from where it would sail to what features it would offer, and even its name was questioned – Melody of the Seas was a rumored name at one time.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

During the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, the ship’s delivery was delayed, but now, the world has to wonder no longer, as Wonder of the Seas arrived in Fort Lauderdale on February 20, 2022.

Royal Caribbean has released an exclusive first look at the vessel, tantalizing fans and passengers about all the amazing features this ship offers.

First, of course, the ship’s overall size is truly something to wonder about. At 236,857 gross tons, she outweighs her sister ship, Symphony of the Seas, by more than 8,700 gross tons. Wonder of the Seas is also more than 200 feet longer than the other Oasis-class vessels, offering more space for passengers to explore, and more features for them to enjoy.

More Stateroom Options for More Guests

In addition to her measurements, Wonder of the Seas is also the largest vessel in terms of passenger capacity. At double occupancy, she can host 5,734 guests – more than 200 guests higher than Symphony of the Seas – and when fully booked, a total of 6,988 passengers will call the ship home for their oceangoing getaways.

Ultimate Family Suite – Room 1820 Deck 18 Midship Starboard (Photo Courtesy: RoyalCaribbean)

Of course Wonder of the Seas has a variety of stateroom types available, but the most innovative is the Ultimate Family Suite. With space for a family of 10, this outrageous suite offers two floors of fun with a private movie, game room, and karaoke area, as well as a balcony and whirlpool.

The Ultimate Family Suite is part of the ship’s brand new Suite Neighborhood, which also features exclusive options for suite guests.

The Suite Sun Deck (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

For a private escape to soak up the sun, guests of this neighborhood can enjoy the Suite Sun Deck on deck 18, with plentiful loungers, a private plunge pool, and bar. Coastal Kitchen is a restaurant available only to suite guests, offering a fusion of Mediterranean and California flavors.

Plunge Pool – Deck 18 Midship Starboard (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

In addition to suites, Wonder of the Seas offers all the cruise line’s other popular stateroom types, as well as the innovative Virtual Balcony staterooms to bring live, real-time floor-to-ceiling views even to interior cabins.

Wonderful Fun for All Ages

Of course, no cruise ship traveler wants to spend the entire voyage in their cabin, no matter how outrageously luxurious that cabin may be. Aboard Wonder of the Seas, guests can explore a wide range of favorite activities, including the Ultimate Abyss slide, Flowrider surfing simulator, laser tag, the Wonder Dunes miniature golf course, Center Ice ice rink, and the zipline across the open Boardwalk space, which features a classic carousel.

Wonder of the Seas Playscape (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

New aboard Wonder of the Seas is the aquatic-themed Wonder Playscape, a whimsical and colorful open play area perfect for families with children. Slides, climbing walls, and puzzles are all part of the space, as well as an interactive mural with light-up effects.

Teens also have wonderful spaces to explore on the ship, including Social100 and The Patio. These gathering spaces feature music, games, and movies dedicated to teens, as well as a private whirlpool, deck games, and plentiful seating to just hang out and chill.

Social 100 Patio – Deck 17 Forward Portside (Photo Courtesy: RoyalCaribbean)

Kids of all ages will enjoy the classic fun on the pool deck, with its Caribbean theme and The Perfect Storm high-speed waterslides, kids aqua park Splashaway Bay, the largest poolside movie screen on any Royal Caribbean ship, and more.

Wonderful Refreshment

With so much fun on board, guests will need to keep themselves fueled and refreshed for more wonderful adventures. Exclusive to Wonder of the Seas is The Mason Jar, a southern-themed restaurant and bar offering down home tastes for brunch, dinner, and late-night bites.

The Mason Jar (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

Stars of the menu include the Sweet-Tooth Cinnamon Roll, pulled pork, southern fried chicken, crab beignets, shrimp and grits, and much more, with more than a dozen American whiskeys at the bar.

For even more refreshment, guests can venture to The Vue, a cantilevered poolside bar on deck 15, offering both spectacular cocktails and spectacular panoramic views under a colorful mosaic canopy.

The Vue – Deck 15 Forward Portside (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

Wonder of the Seas features more than 30 restaurants, bars, and lounges, including guest favorites such as the robot-operated Bionic Bar, Sorrentos for delicious slices of pizza, Johnny Rockets for burgers and shakes, the Schooner Bar for a classic nautical touch, Sugar Beach for sweet treats, and a range of international tastes at Izumi, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, El Loco Fresh, and so much more.

Wondering How to Set Sail?

Wonder of the Seas will set sail on her maiden voyage on March 4, 2022, a 7-day Eastern Caribbean and CocoCay sailing, opening a new era in wonderful cruise travel.

The ship is offering 7-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, visiting popular ports such as Labadee, Nassau, CocoCay, Cozumel, Costa Maya, and more.

In mid-April, the ship will move to the Mediterranean, where she will offer alternating itineraries from Barcelona and Rome. At the end of October, Wonder of the Seas will return to the U.S. to Port Canaveral, where she will begin offering more Caribbean sailings for passengers to enjoy.