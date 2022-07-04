Royal Caribbean Provides Update On Quantum Of The Seas Engine Issues

Royal Caribbean International has provided an update on the engine issues affecting Quantum of the Seas’ cruises in Alaska. The cruise line now says there are issues with repairs to one of the vessel’s engines.

With one engine down, Quantum of the Seas cannot sail at maximum speed, something that is needed to make it in time to some of the glacier visits scheduled on the itineraries.

By skipping a day sailing to Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier and maintaining original port times while offering increased compensation, Royal Caribbean hopes to have found some middle ground.

Royal Caribbean International has provided guests with an update on the engine issues with the Quantum of the Seas. Although the problems are not safety-related, the cruise line announced last week that it would be changing itineraries.

As the vessel cannot reach its maximum speed, Royal Caribbean has decided to skip sailing through Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier. While disappointing, it does mean that guests do not miss out on any time in port.

Photo Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com

The Assistant Vice President for Guest Experience, Aurora Yera Rodriguez, said in a communication to guests: “We’ve been working tirelessly to find a way to visit Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier for your sailing, but this would result in drastically reduced port times. And given that there’s always a risk of missing the Glacier due to weather, it’s best to go with the surer option of keeping better times in port.”

“The decision to modify our itinerary wasn’t taken lightly. We’ve done everything possible to minimize the impact to your time with us and are sorry for the inconvenience.”

Engine Issues Not A Safety Issue

Royal Caribbean has been quick to stress that the engine troubles are not in any way a safety issue. Although it is far from ideal to be sailing with three instead of four engines available, the vessel can do so without any problems.

The issue seems to be that one engine requires repairs while another will soon need scheduled maintenance. This will affect the maximum speed the ship can sail with:

The communication also says: “Quantum has four engines. One requires some repair and there’s a delay in receiving the parts needed. Additionally. Another engine is scheduled for routine maintenance soon, which means we’ll have to reduce our overall speed during these sailings.”

“While we’re doing everything we can to expedite this. the global supply chain situation that we’re all experiencing is further impacting the delay. Safety is always our top priority. Our ships can safely sail in these kinds of situations, just at reduced speeds.”

Photo Credit: Mohd Syis Zulkipli / Shutterstock.com

Royal Caribbean is not the only cruise line dealing with supply chain issues. Princess Cruises has been dealing with engine problems onboard Crown Princess for months and being forced to cancel several port calls and time in port.

Norwegian Cruise Line has been forced to delay the launch dates for both of the company’s newbuilds as it struggles with the global supply chain delays.

Royal Caribbean Extends Compensation For Affected Guests

Impacted guests were already informed that the sailings departing on August 1, August 8, and August 15 had been adjusted; the itinerary changes have prompted Royal Caribbean to increase the compensation package it is offering guests.

“To help make up for these changes, we’ve increased the compensation offered. You’ll now receive one full day of your cruise fare paid, per person as an Onboard Credit. These credits can be used anywhere onboard. And if at the end of the cruise you have a remaining amount left over, it will be refunded to your card on file.”

Previously, Royal Caribbean offered guests in interior and oceanview staterooms $75, balcony staterooms $100, and suites $200 in onboard credits per stateroom.

Guests who are unhappy with the compensation offered or want to go to Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier but with a different company or ship can avail of a full refund of any paid portion of the cruise.