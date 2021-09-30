Royal Caribbean Provides Limited Pre-Cruise Testing at Terminals

Royal Caribbean has informed guests of an additional third option for pre-cruise testing. The cruise line has set up the capability of testing a limited number of guests at the terminal. However, this should only be used as a last resort.

Royal Caribbean Pre-Cruise Terminal Testing

Guests scrambling to make sure they can get tested within the correct timeframe before a cruise will be happy to know that Royal Caribbean has come up with a backup “Boarding Day Test” option. The cruise line now offers pre-cruise testing at the terminal, but it’s limited and should only really be used if all else fails.

In the email that’s been sent, the cruise line starts by saying, “Pros: A last option if you simply can’t find a pre-cruise test or could not secure results in time.” it means that guests should only use the terminal testing option if all other testing arrangements don’t work out such as home test kits and at a specific test site.

Photo: Copyright Cruise Hive

Royal Caribbean goes on to say in the email, “Cons: For vaccinated guests only. Limited availability by appointment only. Wait up to an hour for results outside of terminal. Positive result unknown until boarding day.”

It’s good to know that the cruise line does have an option there if needed, and it’s advised by the cruise line to “search out other options first.” Guests can then book an appointment 24 hours in advance for 30-minutes before check-in time. The testing at the terminal will cost $99 per person, along with waiting outside the terminal for up to an hour for the result.

Also Read: Royal Caribbean Details Protocols for First Half of October 2021

Making an appointment for select Florida cruises is done through GoMeyra. It covers departures from Port Canaveral for Allure of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas, PortMiami for Freedom of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas, and Serenade of the Seas from Port of Tampa. Guests are receiving links depending on where their vessel is based from, and prices may vary.

Royal Caribbean Pre-Cruise Testing Appointment for Select Florida Ports

Operating testing at terminals is complex, but thankfully guests now have multiple options to ensure they can get a pre-cruise test completed within two days before departure. Royal Caribbean recommends the Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Ag Card Test, sold through the Optum store, with a 2 and 3 pack option. The test takes up to three business days for delivery and starts from $69.99.

Guests also have the option of the local locations and pharmacies that now offer testing. Making an appointment at stores such as CVS is proving to be a popular choice.

This comes after Carnival Cruise Line failed to move forward with its plans to introduce pre-cruise testing at homeport terminals. The cruise lines said that the logistics to implement the pier-side testing was too complex. For Norwegian Cruise Line, tests are being administered before boarding free of charge.