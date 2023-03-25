Royal Caribbean Oversells Alaska Cruisetour

Royal Caribbean has informed some guests that their upcoming June 9th, 2023, cruisetour before sailing on Radiance of the Seas is oversold due to capacity limitations.

While Royal Caribbean does not specify which one has been oversold, it is more than likely the 10-Night Alaska Wildlife Express, which Royal Caribbean calls the 1B cruisetour.

Radiance of the Seas Cruisetour Oversold

Guests booked onboard the June 9 cruise from Seward, Alaska, to Vancouver, Canada, will undoubtedly be disappointed that their pre-Cruisetour has been oversold, as it offered an incredible experience through a variety of included activities.

While Royal Caribbean did not provide any more details on which cruisetour has been cancelled, the available options on the Royal Caribbean website would point to the 1B cruisetour, a 10-Night Alaska Wildlife Express being affected.

Guests begin their adventure in Anchorage on the first day. On day two, they travel from Anchorage to Denali on the scenic Wilderness Express, featuring panoramic glass-domed railcars.

In Denali, guests can explore the surroundings, hike trails, or optional book excursions like flightseeing or rafting on the Nenana River, followed by an overnight stay at Denali Park Village.

Day three involves the Denali Natural History Tour, where guests appreciate Denali’s beauty and search for wildlife with a park ranger. In the afternoon, they journey to Talkeetna by coach, ending the day with an overnight stay at the Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge.

On the fourth day, guests return to Anchorage, visit the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, and drive through the Chugach National Forest. Finally, they arrive in Seward to board Radiance of the Seas for the 7-night Southbound Alaska and Hubbard Glacier Cruise.

From day four to eleven, guests enjoy the breathtaking cruise from Seward to Vancouver, stopping at various picturesque Alaskan locations such as Hubbard Glacier, Juneau, Skagway, Haines, Icy Strait Point, and Ketchikan.

Alternative Cruisetours Offered

In response to overselling the cruisetour, Royal Caribbean is working on providing alternative options for affected guests. Although not a perfect solution, the cruise line gives guests who choose not to cancel the opportunity to switch their pre-cruisetour to at least two other tours.

Photo Credit: Oleksandr Umanskyi / Shutterstock

Guests can opt to remain on the June 9th, 2023, Radiance of the Seas sailing, choose a similar Cruisetour, and receive a $400 Onboard Credit per stateroom. They can choose between two alternative tours:

A 12-Night Fjord & Tundra National Parks Explorer, which departs on June 4 from Fairbanks, Alaska, and concludes in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A 13-Night Grand Mountain Marvels tour, departing on June 3 from Fairbanks, Alaska, and concluding in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Recent Issues Affecting Royal Caribbean Guests

The oversold cruisetours are the latest issue to affect Royal Caribbean guests in the last couple of weeks. Before this, the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, also faced an overbooking issue for its March 12, 2023, sailing due to an inventory error.

Royal Caribbean offered guests various rebooking options and compensation for the mistake. The affected cruise was a 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing, visiting St. Kitts, St. Thomas, and CocoCay. This was not the first time that Wonder of the Seas had been inadvertently oversold, as a similar situation occurred for the December 11, 2022 sailing.

Another issue that caused confusion among Royal Caribbean guests was the publication of a premium VIP package, The Premier Pass, on the cruise line’s website.

The package promised unique cruise experiences for two guests but was later retracted by the cruise line, stating that it was unavailable. Guests who had purchased the package were offered refunds, but guests were left feeling that the refund was insufficient to make up for the mistake.

The Premier Pass package, initially available at $88.99 for two guests, was identical to a package offered by Royal Caribbean’s sister brand, Celebrity Cruises.