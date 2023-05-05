Royal Caribbean Opens Cruises for Two Ships Down Under

Royal Caribbean International’s 2024-2025 summer season in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific will feature two of the cruise line’s most popular ships.

Royal Caribbean International’s 2024-2025 Australian Summer Season

Vacationers interested in voyages around Oceania should rejoice. Royal Caribbean International has just announced that two of its award-winning vessels will be sailing to multiple destinations in the region in 2024 and 2025.

Quantum of the Seas, coming out of Germany’s Meyer Werft shipyard in 2014, and the 168,666-ton Quantum-class Ovation of the Seas, also out of Germany (2016), will be sailing Down Under during the 2024-2025 season.

“After a triumphant return this season, we are thrilled to welcome back the two ships Australian holidaymakers have been raving about,” Gavin Smith, Royal Caribbean’s vice president, commented regarding the line’s summer season plans centered around Australia and New Zealand.

Quantum of the Seas Cruise Ship

Smith also pointed out that Royal Caribbean will be offering many different and memorable onboard adventures for travelers during the 2024-2025 season, “including surfing on the FlowRider, dining family style at Jamie’s Italian and the whole family battling it out on the bumper cars in SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea.”

Between November 2024 and April 2025, over 40 domestic and international cruises on Quantum and Ovation will be offered. The two vessels will head out to explore Australia and New Zealand, as well as different islands in the South Pacific.

Two Ships Sailing Across Oceania

Quantum of the Seas, which will be sailing out of Brisbane, Australia, will offer 11 wonderful 7-8-night voyages to Mystery Island, Port Vila, and Noumea in France’s New Caledonia.

Cruise aficionados looking for longer outings can opt for a 14-night cruise to New Zealand, with the chance to marvel at the striking landscapes of Milford Sound, Bay of Islands, Napier, Wellington, and other beautiful locales.

Quantum will also offer its guests five 4-6-night Queensland getaways, filled with diving and snorkeling opportunities in the Great Barrier Reef and lots of fresh seafood.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Ovation of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships on the planet with room for up to 5,000 passengers, will be sailing out of Sydney, and will feature six 10-11-night trips to New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Voyages on Ovation will come with a range of pleasurable experiences, including a port call in Noumea, as well as time spent along the pristine shores of uninhabited Mystery Island, located in the South Pacific archipelago nation of Vanuatu.

Smaller Trips

For holidaymakers with less time to spend at sea or to explore different beaches, cities, and captivating sites in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, Royal Caribbean International will also be offering a variety of shorter ocean-based jaunts in the region.

With a selection of eight 2-3-night weekend escapes leaving from Sydney and Brisbane, guests will be able to enjoy somewhat briefer, but never-the-less delightful vacation breaks.

These getaways should be ideal for people seeking some quality time with family or friends, or a chance to unwind with a cherished loved one over the weekend.

Furthermore, anyone who wishes to prolong the fun can combine a weekend getaway with a week-long cruise, creating an extended weekday and weekend cruise combo.

From May 4th to May 10th, 2023, the cruise line will be offering a few perks and deals. Anyone who books a trip aboard Ovation or Quantum during this time frame can take advantage of half-priced deposits and receive up to USD 400 in onboard credit per booking—which should make their holiday experiences all the better.