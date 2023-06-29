Royal Caribbean Opens Cruises for its Return to China

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas—the fifth-largest ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet—will begin sailing out of Shanghai for different regional destinations in April 2024. The cruise line will offer 4-night and 7-night cruise holidays in East Asia.

Spectrum of the Seas 2024-2025 Sailings Now Open

The 168,666-ton Quantum Ultra Class Spectrum of the Seas, built in Germany in 2019 before making its way to China and East Asia in 2020, has now opened up 4- and 7-night escapes for holidaymakers eager to explore the Far East.

The highly anticipated return of the cruise line, and the 16-deck Spectrum of the Seas to China is set for April 2024—and bookings are now open!

Spectrum of the Seas will set sail from Shanghai, China, and offer voyages to renowned cultural destinations in Japan like Fukuoka, Okinawa, Nagasaki, and Osaka.

Photo Credit: Vladimir Arndt / Shutterstock.com

The long-awaited comeback of Royal Caribbean International in the East Asian region presents a fantastic opportunity for travelers living in or interested in this part of the world, offering them the chance to explore a variety of different ports and cities.

“Chinese vacationers have been eagerly awaiting to wander and make memories throughout Asia again, and we are delighted to make that possible as the first international cruise line to open for bookings and cruise in China,” Royal Caribbean Group’s Asian-based senior vice president Dr. Zinan Liu remarked.

“And what better way to mark Royal Caribbean’s homecoming than with the return of Spectrum of the Seas, a ship that was specifically designed for Asia…Today, we can proudly proclaim, ‘We are back in China!’” Liu touted, hailing the return of Royal Caribbean to the region.

Spectrum of the Seas: Designed for the East Asian and Chinese Markets

Spectrum of the Seas is a vessel specifically tailored for trips in the Far East, offering its guests different opportunities to sample the cultural and culinary flavors of the region.

Diners aboard this luxury vessel can dig into local gastronomy at trendy onboard eateries like Hot Pot, Teppanyaki, and the a la carte Sichuan Red.

When it comes to entertainment, the high-tech Two70 performance venue will offer imaginative performances for the ship’s guests to enjoy, including productions like Showgirls and Silk Road, showcasing a fusion of artistry, automatons, and other cool, advanced entertainment-oriented technology.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

And if you like to sing, why not hit the Star Moment karaoke lounge and let your voice ring out?

For those of you seeking some thrills, Spectrum of the Seas will also offer simulated skydiving drops through the RipCord by iFly, which is guaranteed to get your heart pounding inside your chest.

For breathtaking vistas, you can ascend over 300 feet above the ocean inside the North Star, an observation capsule constructed entirely of transparent materials. Furthermore, SeaPlex, the spacious indoor activity area, will provide guests with the opportunity to compete in fun, family-friendly activities like bumper cars.

And let’s not forget the Private Suite Enclave for those passengers who appreciate privacy and a bit of extra luxury. The Spectrum of the Seas features an exclusive section dedicated solely to suites, located at the forward end of the ship on decks 13 to 16.

Spectrum of the Seas Deck

Guests who secure reservations inside the lavish Private Suite Enclave can enjoy a range of exclusive privileges, including keycard access, a private elevator, and exclusive access to a dedicated restaurant and lounge.

This well-appointed suite setting will also let passengers indulge in a variety of upscale experiences, including private dining options, high-end shopping experiences, and more, adding to the overall allure of passengers’ deluxe stay aboard this Quantum Ultra vessel.

Royal Caribbean’s return to China is a significant step in the global cruise industry, signaling a positive shift in recovery efforts and boosting tourism in the region. Spectrum of the Seas, one of China’s largest and most popular vessels before operations paused, quickly gained popularity among Chinese families after its debut in 2019.

The company’s return to China for the 2024-25 season—with voyages now open for booking—promises to be a memorable “East Asian” homecoming for Royal Caribbean.