Royal Caribbean Names Royal Beach Club President

Royal Caribbean has tapped a local Bahamian to head operations at the cruise line’s new Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island, slated to open in 2025. The public-private partnership with the Bahamian government will offer cruisers a new destination and experiences while calling at Nassau.

Bahamian Executive to Take Reins at Beach Project

Bahamian business and land development executive Philip Simon was named president of Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island and general manager of Royal Caribbean International Bahamas, and is tasked with leading the cruise line’s future growth in the destination.

Royal Caribbean, a brand of Royal Caribbean Group, along with Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, made the announcement on June 15, 2023.

Philip Simon as president of the Royal Beach Club

“With a project as significant as the Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island that will introduce a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership, we are committed to maximizing Bahamian participation and building a development that will set new standards in environmental design and operation in The Bahamas,” said Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer, Royal Caribbean International.

Simon will supervise all aspects of the planned beach club and serve as the local chief executive working with the Bahamian government as the project takes shape.

“Philip, a resident and native of The Bahamas, has the experience and reputation to ensure that,” added Schneider.

After Delay, Beach Club on Track to Open in 2025

The beach club has been in the planning stages since 2020 but was sidelined by the pandemic. Royal Caribbean disclosed in March 2023 that it had received final approval from Bahamian officials to move ahead with the development.

The Royal Beach Club will be located on a 17-acre site at the western end of Paradise Island, in Nassau, and easily accessible for cruise guests disembarking ships at the Port of Nassau.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The club will feature private cabanas, pools, multiple beaches and eateries, and will sport traditional Bahamian architecture and design.

Entry to the club will be offered to guests of Royal Caribbean via an excursion-style booking, which indicates there could be a cost to access the site, although that hasn’t been announced.

Read Also: IDEAL Things to Do in Nassau, Bahamas

In a first-of-its-kind partnership with a private company, the Bahamian government will own 4 acres of the beach club land, while Royal Caribbean owns the remaining 13 acres. The government land is being contributed as equity in the venture.

In addition to overseeing the development of the club, Simon also will recruit local Bahamians to build and eventually operate the club. The project allows Bahamians to own up to a 49% stake in the club, and Simon will drive those efforts as well.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

“I am excited to represent both Royal Caribbean International and the country in what will be a very unique opportunity for all sides, with the new beach club and the tremendous potential for extended growth and partnership for years to come,” said Simon.

Simon previously served as managing partner of PMR Bahamas Realty, president of the New Providence Development Company, and CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce. He has deep ties to the Bahamian community through his participation in many civic organizations.

A Different Vibe From Perfect Day at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean also operates a private Bahamian island branded as Perfect Day at CocoCay. The 125-acre island, about 55 miles north of Nassau, offers attractions such as waterslides and water sports, a helium balloon ride, and the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean.

The cruise line’s ships dock at the island and all guests are invited to experience the destination as part of their cruise, with no additional entry charge.

The Royal Beach Club is not slated to feature the same kinds of activities as CocoCay. Rather it is intended to be an ultimate beach day with signature Royal Caribbean experiences.