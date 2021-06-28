Royal Caribbean Lists Closed Venues for Unvaccinated Guests on Freedom of the Seas

With Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas just days away from resuming cruise operations out of the U.S., the cruise line lists which venues and activities will be closed to unvaccinated guests. The list is currently only for July 2021 sailings out of Miami, Florida.

Limitations For Freedom of the Seas July Sailings

The first Royal Caribbean International cruise from the U.S. is fast approaching for Freedom of the Seas, departing from Miami on July 2, 2021. The cruise line must deal with many complex protocols to ensure guests remain safe, and details from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are followed.

A major part of keeping everyone safe is the protocols, and those protocols are more restricted for the small percentage of guests not fully vaccinated. As a result, the cruise line has released a list of which venues and activities are allowed for vaccinated or unvaccinated guests.

Royal Caribbean states, “Since the majority of our guests will be vaccinated on Freedom of the Seas, there will be venues and events restricted to vaccinated guests only. We’ll do our best to create opportunities for all guests to enjoy their time with us. Please note, your SeaPass card will be required to access lounges, shows and dining venues, so keep it handy at all times during your cruise.”

The Royal Caribbean “Venue & Activities at a Glance” list includes 16 venues and activities during which unvaccinated guests won’t be allowed to enter or attend. The majority of events and venues will be open for all guests, but fully vaccinated will have to wear a face mask during this time. There will also be spaced-out seating for all passengers at venues and restaurants.

You can take a look at the full list from Royal Caribbean below:

Image: Royal Caribbean Website

Most venues will be available for all guests but with restrictions when there are unvaccinated guests. It also goes beyond just on board as unvaccinated won’t be allowed to explore Nassau, Bahamas freely but will be able to enjoy Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay private island as that’s the cruise line’s private island.

Cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, follow the CDC guidelines and requirements for allowing 5% of unvaccinated passengers that includes kids under the age of 16. this is good for families and those who are ineligible for the vaccine.

According to Royal Caribbean’s protocols for Freedom of the Seas’ July sailings, unvaccinated guests will have to undergo additional testing at their own expense. We’ve gone into more detail about the Freedom of the Seas protocols in an earlier post.

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship will be the first in the fleet to resume operations on July 2, 2021, out of PortMiami, Florida. The ship will sail three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay. The ship was the first to operate a test sailing from the U.S., which departed on June 20 to stress test protocols.

Adventure of the Seas has already restart cruises out of Nassau in the Bahamas and the first ship in the fleet to resume operations in North America.