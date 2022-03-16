Royal Caribbean Launches New Hotel Booking Engine

In partnership with Priceline, Royal Caribbean has launched a hotel booking engine resulting in easier travel arrangements before and after a cruise vacation. Booking a hotel for a cruise has always been an essential factor in preparing for a cruise, and guests can now choose their hotel directly on the Royal Caribbean website.

Royal Caribbean New Hotel Bookings

The cruise line has made it easier to book a hotel before or after a cruise as it launches a new booking engine. The new “Royal Caribbean Hotels” section on the website is in partnership with Priceline and offers exclusive rates with thousands of hotels in every Royal Caribbean departure and arrival port.

The booking engine is not just for ports in the US, but also in the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and All the Americas. The options are catered to cruisers rather than general travelers with specific filters. Guests can filter based on the number of travelers, the sailings departure or arrival city, and dates.

The layout is very similar to a typical hotel booking engine. Guests can choose a hotel to find more details, including photos, verified guest reviews, amenities, and room availability.

More of a hotel aspect can also be filtered out, such as its rating amenities and specific location within the city. Even though it covers hotels worldwide, only guests in the US, Canada, and Mexico can use the Royal Caribbean booking engine. Travel agents also have access to the new feature.

Why You Should Book a Hotel for a Cruise

Booking a hotel before or after a cruise has always been essential for preparing for a cruise. For guests who don’t live near a cruise port, it’s always recommended to arrive in the city where the ship is based at least the day before the sailing date. Arriving earlier is always good in case of any travel delays that might arise.

When it comes to after the cruise, making sure a hotel is booked is also just as important. A cruise ship could be delayed arriving back at its homeport. Guests who book flights the morning the ship arrives back could be most at risk if the ship is delayed.

The Royal Caribbean Hotels section is now open for guests to start using, and it features on the first page the most popular destinations of Miami, Seattle, and Barcelona.