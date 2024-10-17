Royal Caribbean is Not Missing Out on Eurovision in 2025

Royal Caribbean is hitting the high notes again in 2025, serving Eurovision fans an encore by bringing back its wildly popular Eurovision cruises.

The cruise line is inviting fans to embark on two exclusive sailings filled with music, entertainment, and European destinations.

Guests can choose from a 7-night Western Mediterranean cruise on the 225,28-gross-ton Allure of the Seas in May 2025, or a 3-night voyage to Belgium on the 154,407-gross-ton Independence of the Seas in June, where themed parties and Eurovision-inspired events will be a central focus.

“The debut of the Eurovision Song Contest-themed holidays earlier this year was an absolute hit,” said Gerard Nolan, vice president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa Royal Caribbean.

“With the only experience of this kind in the world, fans had the unique opportunity to take their Eurovision viewing parties to the next level throughout Europe with more adventure and fellow fans than ever before,” he said.

Nolan promises the new itineraries will be even more memorable “with special experiences, from themed parties to dance the night away to added Eurovision twists at karaoke.”

Allure of the Seas’ voyage, departing from Barcelona on May 11, 2025, or Civitavecchia (Rome) on May 15, 2025, will coincide with the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on May 17, 2025. Passengers will enjoy calls in Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Marseille, France; and La Spezia and Naples, Italy.

The 5,484-passenger ship, which is currently undergoing a $100-million refurbishment that will be complete in April 2025, will host a viewing party of the Grand Final alongside other Eurovision-themed events, including karaoke nights, themed parties, and a special gala dinner.

Following the fun, Independence of the Seas will offer a roundtrip “throwback getaway” from Southampton, England, to Brugges. Departing on June 18, 2025, up to 3,858 passengers at double capacity will have a chance to celebrate classic Eurovision moments.

Passengers aboard both ships can expect an immersive experience with themed quizzes and performances by surprise guest artists. Highlights include a Eurovision Welcome Cocktail, custom Eurovision-themed drinks, and even a Eurovision-inspired welcome cake served at the Windjammer buffet.

Royal Caribbean is also offering a chance to win a free trip for two to the 2025 Eurovision Grand Final in Basel, Switzerland. Starting October 21, fans can enter via Royal Caribbean’s Instagram account.

Additional prizes include a trip on the Independence of the Seas’ Eurovision cruise and $600 in onboard spending money.

A Global Phenomenon on the High Seas

Eurovision is the longest-running international televised music competition, broadcast to more than 170 million viewers and featuring artists from more than 50 countries.

Some of the biggest names to emerge from the contest include ABBA, which won for Sweden in 1974, and Celine Dion, who won for Switzerland in 1988.

Eurovision Song Contest (Photo Credit: Ben Houdijk)

Royal Caribbean became an official partner of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024 and 2025, with the then-vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa for Royal Caribbean Ben Bouldin, saying the union “makes the ultimate partnership that will bring to life the very best of world-class live entertainment and a fusion of cultures from all over.”

The cruise line says the upcoming voyages will also feature unspecified land celebrations to celebrate its second year of partnership with Eurovision.